CONTINENTAL AG : UBS remains Neutral
Today at 01:38 pm
David Lesne from UBS retains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 67.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02:15:50 2023-09-06 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|68.17 EUR
|-0.74%
|+0.38%
|+21.94%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+21.94%
|14 717 M $
|+1.53%
|14 135 M $
|+10.86%
|13 301 M $
|+18.45%
|16 222 M $
|+6.00%
|16 814 M $
|+22.30%
|9 604 M $
|+0.47%
|9 532 M $
|+42.04%
|9 002 M $
|+15.67%
|8 486 M $
|+28.87%
|8 328 M $