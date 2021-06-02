Log in
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Continental AG
News
Summary
CON
DE0005439004
CONTINENTAL AG
(CON)
Add to my list
Report
06/02 03:38:27 am
06/02 03:38:27 am
125.11
EUR
-0.18%
08:24a
CONTINENTAL AG
: Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
07:53a
CONTINENTAL
: Digital Guardian Angel for Cyclists
PU
06/01
CONTINENTAL
: and Censtar Expanding Strategic Collaboration to...
PU
CONTINENTAL AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank
06/02/2021 | 08:24am BST
Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 115.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
EUR
USD
GBP
Sales 2021
41 839 M
51 076 M
36 122 M
Net income 2021
1 271 M
1 551 M
1 097 M
Net Debt 2021
3 113 M
3 800 M
2 688 M
P/E ratio 2021
19,7x
Yield 2021
1,85%
Capitalization
25 069 M
30 706 M
21 644 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,67x
EV / Sales 2022
0,61x
Nbr of Employees
234 999
Free-Float
54,0%
More Financials
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Average target price
130,33 €
Last Close Price
125,34 €
Spread / Highest target
39,6%
Spread / Average Target
3,98%
Spread / Lowest Target
-47,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Nikolai Setzer
Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Schäfer
Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance & Law
Wolfgang W. Reitzle
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gunter Dunkel
Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Siegfried Wolf
Independent Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG
3.37%
30 706
DENSO CORPORATION
22.32%
53 101
APTIV PLC
18.90%
40 683
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
34.81%
29 735
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD
9.59%
23 276
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.
12.21%
21 121
More Results
