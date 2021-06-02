CONTINENTAL AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank

Financials EUR USD GBP Sales 2021 41 839 M 51 076 M 36 122 M Net income 2021 1 271 M 1 551 M 1 097 M Net Debt 2021 3 113 M 3 800 M 2 688 M P/E ratio 2021 19,7x Yield 2021 1,85% Capitalization 25 069 M 30 706 M 21 644 M EV / Sales 2021 0,67x EV / Sales 2022 0,61x Nbr of Employees 234 999 Free-Float 54,0% Chart CONTINENTAL AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 23 Average target price 130,33 € Last Close Price 125,34 € Spread / Highest target 39,6% Spread / Average Target 3,98% Spread / Lowest Target -47,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Nikolai Setzer Chairman-Executive Board Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance & Law Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board Gunter Dunkel Independent Member-Supervisory Board Siegfried Wolf Independent Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CONTINENTAL AG 3.37% 30 706 DENSO CORPORATION 22.32% 53 101 APTIV PLC 18.90% 40 683 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 34.81% 29 735 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD 9.59% 23 276 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. 12.21% 21 121