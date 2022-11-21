Climate-Friendly with Solar Power: Continental supports Sono Motors in Development of Solar Electric Car

Many of Continental's technologies have helped to achieve milestones over the course of the Sion's development. At the beginning of the collaboration, CES conducted a threat analysis and risk assessment (TARA) at the overall vehicle level. Based on this assessment, cybersecurity and privacy goals for the vehicle and occupants were established. Furthermore, a specific process for identifying, assessing and mitigating risks at the electronic control unit level was developed for Sono Motors. This TARA assessment at the overall vehicle and electronic control unit level is essential for all further cybersecurity activities.

As a next step, a proven driver assistance system from Continental is being adapted to the needs of Sono Motors. This will enable the Munich-based company to comply with the European Union's stricter road safety regulations for the production approval of new vehicles (General Safety Regulation, GSR), which became effective in 2022.

Sono Motors, the Munich-based solar mobility OEM, is behind one of Germany's most exciting start-up stories. The company was founded in 2016 by friends Laurin Hahn, Jona Christians and Navina Pernsteiner, who developed the idea of a solar electric vehicle alongside their studies. What began with solar cells on an old used car in a small garage led, thanks to Sono Motor's community and established partners such as Continental, to the debut of the first Sion series-validation vehicles in 2022. Sono Motors says that the start of production for the Sion is currently planned for the second half of 2023 via a contract manufacturer in Finland. As of September of this year, more than 20,000 private reservations had already been racked up for the Sion. The real special feature of the Sion is its 456 solar half-cells, which can add 112 kilometers on average per week of driving range to the car's battery. The Sion can also be charged at public charging stations and at a household socket. Thanks to its bidirectional charger, the car will also be able to charge other electric vehicles when needed following a software update. Sharing is an essential aspect of the climate-friendly concept: in the future, car owners will be able to offer car-sharing and ride-pooling options independently via an app.