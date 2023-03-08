Conti targets improvement in automotive supply business - share tops Dax index

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Following a slump in profits last year, automotive supplier and tire manufacturer Continental is aiming for significant improvements in its day-to-day business. The DAX-listed corporation expects a surprisingly good performance, especially in its automotive supplier division, which has been weakening in many cases recently. In the Group as a whole, too, Conti CEO Nikolai Setzer wants to take advantage of the market recovery around the world to bring in a lot of business and make the profit slump from last year a thing of the past. The basis is also the order intake in the past year, the stock rose significantly on Wednesday.

The Conti share rose in the morning at the top of the Dax by 5.9 percent to 76.98 euros. This made the stock more expensive than it had been for more than a year. This also puts the Conti share at the top of the leading index so far this year. For analyst Himanshu Agarwal of U.S. investment firm Jefferies, the outlook offered the opportunity for rising market expectations for operating profit. JPMorgan expert Jose Asumendi also spoke of a strong forecast. He said this was due not only to the auto division, but also to an improvement in the Contitech plastics technology unit.

In 2023, Conti aims to increase its earnings margin before interest and taxes, adjusted for special effects, to between 5.5 and 6.5 percent. This is what experts had in mind. In the previous year, which was again difficult, the margin fell by half a percentage point to 5.0 percent. Based on the exchange rates at the beginning of the year, the Group estimates sales in 2023 at 42 to 45 billion euros - slightly more than previously estimated by experts on the stock market.

Above all, the problem child with auto supplies should perform better. Here, boss Setzer is planning for an operating margin of 2 to 3 percent, after the division had been slightly in the red in the previous year. Analysts had previously expected a 2 percent margin for the division, which was more towards the lower end of the company's view. For the full year, order intake increased by a good quarter to 23.4 billion euros. Sales of the business are expected to increase from 18.3 billion to 20.5 to 21.5 billion. The environment had already improved toward the end of the year, and the operating margin continued its positive trend and was once again in positive territory.

The Hannover-based company's pearl of returns, the tire division, is again expected to contribute the lion's share to operating profit in 2023 with a planned return on sales of 12 to 13 percent - but compared with the previous year, the margin is likely to fall slightly.

Last year, the Group as a whole only narrowly missed making a loss, with bottom-line profit plummeting 95 percent to 67 million euros due to high write-downs. Negative special items accounted for one billion euros of this.

As already announced, sales increased by around 17 percent to 39.4 billion euros. Earnings before interest and taxes adjusted for special items rose by a good 5 percent to 1.95 billion euros - but remained well below the development of business volumes.

The Group was hit above all by rising costs for materials, freight and energy, for which it reported additional costs of 3.3 billion euros. These factors, together with wage cost increases, are expected to result in additional costs of 1.7 billion euros this year, it said. Of this, around one billion euros will probably affect the automotive supply sector and is already included in the margin forecast.

At least the supply of scarce parts in the industry is improving more and more, including electronic chips, which have been in short supply for a long time. Conti expects global auto production to increase by 2 to 4 percent this year. Last year, it had increased by 7 percent to 82 million vehicles.

As a dividend for last year, Conti wants to propose 1.50 euros, which would be a cut of 70 cents. This would mean that the Group would pay out around 300 million euros - significantly more than the profit generated. In earlier years, Conti had already deviated from its actual dividend policy of paying out only 15 to 30 percent of the Group's profit.

CFO Katja Dürrfeld had already hinted that the company might do the same again this time. The largest shareholder, with 46 percent, is the Franconian industrialist family Schaeffler, which also controls the automotive supplier of the same name.

Conti is still plagued by a cyberattack from last fall, and investigations are ongoing, Dürrfeld said in a press conference. Investigations into the involvement of former employees in the diesel scandal also continue to dog the Hanover-based company. At the turn of the year, the provisions set aside for this in the Group were in the low three-digit million range, the manager said. In the meantime, it is now only an amount in the high double-digit million euro range./men/mis/stk