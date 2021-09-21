Log in
Continental : ADAS Presentation September 2021

09/21/2021 | 08:43am EDT
Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum

Autonomous Mobility

Ticker:

CON

Frank Petznick, Head of Business Unit ADAS

ADR-Ticker:

CTTAY

http://www.continental-ir.com

September 21, 2021

Autonomous Mobility

Leading Player with Track Record of Profitable Growth

1999

>100

million

25 OEMs

>300 Models

>5,000

Engineers

Facts & Figures

Supplied long range radar for first adaptive cruise control system

Number of radar sensors on the market worldwide

Diverse and global customer base

Experienced, talented and dedicated work force

Solid Financials

1

€2.0 bn

€1.9 bn

€1.7 bn

€1.6 bn

€1.2 bn

€0.9 bn

~10%

~8% ~8% ~9%

~4%

~2%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

1 Before amortization of intangibles from PPA, changes in the scope of consolidation and special effects. Historical financials based on figures as reported in each respective year.

Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum - Autonomous Mobility

Frank Petznick © Continental AG

September 21, 2021

2

Autonomous Mobility

Sizable Mid-term Growth Opportunities from Higher AD1 Levels

Growing Quote Pipeline

Orders2 by year of award

Awarded to Continental

2018 - 2020

~ €35 bn

€9.1 bn

2022E - 2024E

~ €70 bn

Content growth

From components

to systems

Services,

system integration

and functions

Drivers

Continental's addressable content per vehicle

  • L2: > €200, predominately sensors
  • L2+/++: > 2-4x L2, including AD HPC2
  • L3: > 10x L2, including AD HPC2 and Lidar

Full system stacks becoming increasingly relevant

  • Trend toward centralized architectures
  • Customers increasingly looking for optimized system solutions
  • Significance of software growing rapidly

Emerging new business areas and models

  • Based in the cloud
  • Software as a Product
  • Mobility as a Service

1 Assisted/automated Driving. 2 Expected lifetime sales of business awarded.

Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum - Autonomous Mobility

Frank Petznick © Continental AG

September 21, 2021

3

Our Strategy

Investing to Meet Today's and Tomorrow's ADAS Market

Market

Continental

Near term:

L2 / L2+ / L2++ for passenger cars

Current & Upcoming Customer SOPs

4D Radar

2021

2023

2024

Surround Radar

Smart camera

2021

2022

2022

Satellite cameras

2021

Flash lidar

AD High

2022

2023

Performance

Computer

Full system +

Intelligent Speed & Left Turn Assist

2023

Lane Keeping, Departure & Centering

driving functions

Adaptive Cruise Control

Medium term:

L3 / L4 for passenger cars, trucks and fleets

SOP 2025

SOP >2025

L3 full system

L4 full system

solutions

solutions

Strategy based on:

  • Investments in own know-how
  • Partnerships
  • Independent organization

Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum - Autonomous Mobility

Frank Petznick © Continental AG

September 21, 2021

4

Our Strategy

Utilize Position & Partnerships to Expand Full Stack Capabilities

Data Management

Compute & Software

Sensors

Continental's Full Stack Today

Cloud

Maps & Localization

Simulation

Integration & Functions

Artificial Intelligence

Perception

OS & Middleware

Chip

Radar

Camera

Short Range Lidar

Ultrasonic

Continental's Full Stack in Mid-term

Cloud

Maps & Localization

Simulation

Mobility as a Service

Integration & Functions

Artificial Intelligence

Perception

OS & Middleware

Chip

Radar

Camera

Short Range Lidar

Long Range Lidar

Ultrasonic

Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum - Autonomous Mobility

Frank Petznick © Continental AG

September 21, 2021

5

