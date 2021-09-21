Continental : ADAS Presentation September 2021

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 37 888 M 44 462 M 44 462 M Net income 2021 1 350 M 1 584 M 1 584 M Net Debt 2021 2 901 M 3 405 M 3 405 M P/E ratio 2021 13,4x Yield 2021 2,45% Capitalization 18 137 M 21 285 M 21 283 M EV / Sales 2021 0,56x EV / Sales 2022 0,48x Nbr of Employees 233 365 Free-Float 54,0% Chart CONTINENTAL AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 21 Last Close Price 90,68 € Average target price 123,03 € Spread / Average Target 35,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Nikolai Setzer Chairman-Executive Board Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance & Law Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board Gunter Dunkel Independent Member-Supervisory Board Siegfried Wolf Independent Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) CONTINENTAL AG -17.36% 21 285 DENSO CORPORATION 27.86% 55 281 APTIV PLC 10.12% 38 812 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. 11.70% 23 483 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 5.53% 22 338 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD 4.70% 20 671