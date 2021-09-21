Continental : ADAS Presentation September 2021
Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum
Autonomous Mobility
Autonomous Mobility
Leading Player with Track Record of Profitable Growth
1999
>100
million
25 OEMs
>300 Models
>5,000
Engineers
Facts & Figures
Supplied long range radar for first adaptive cruise control system
Number of radar sensors on the market worldwide
Diverse and global customer base
Experienced, talented and dedicated work force
Solid Financials
1
€2.0 bn
€1.9 bn
€1.7 bn
€1.6 bn
€1.2 bn
€0.9 bn
~10%
~8%
~8% ~9%
~4%
~2%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
1 Before amortization of intangibles from PPA, changes in the scope of consolidation and special effects. Historical financials based on figures as reported in each respective year.
2
Autonomous Mobility
Sizable Mid-term Growth Opportunities from Higher AD
1 Levels
Growing Quote Pipeline
Orders
2 by year of award
Awarded to Continental
2018 - 2020
~ €35 bn
€9.1 bn
2022E - 2024E
~ €70 bn
Content growth
From components
to systems
Services,
system integration
and functions
Drivers
Continental's addressable content per vehicle
L2: > €200, predominately sensors
L2+/++: > 2-4x L2, including AD HPC 2
L3: > 10x L2, including AD HPC 2 and Lidar
Full system stacks becoming increasingly relevant
Trend toward centralized architectures
Customers increasingly looking for optimized system solutions
Significance of software growing rapidly
Emerging new business areas and models
Based in the cloud
Software as a Product
Mobility as a Service
1 Assisted/automated Driving. 2 Expected lifetime sales of business awarded.
3
Our Strategy
Investing to Meet Today's and Tomorrow's ADAS Market
Near term:
L2 / L2+ / L2++ for passenger cars
Current & Upcoming Customer SOPs
4D Radar
2021
2023
2024
Surround Radar
Smart camera
2021
2022
2022
Satellite cameras
2021
Flash lidar
AD High
2022
2023
Performance
Computer
Full system +
• Intelligent Speed & Left Turn Assist
2023
• Lane Keeping, Departure & Centering
driving functions
• Adaptive Cruise Control
•
…
Medium term:
L3 / L4 for passenger cars, trucks and fleets
SOP 2025
SOP >2025
L3 full system
L4 full system
solutions
solutions
Strategy based on:
Investments in own know-how
Partnerships
Independent organization
4
Our Strategy
Utilize Position & Partnerships to Expand Full Stack Capabilities
Data Management
Compute & Software
Sensors
Continental's Full Stack Today
Cloud
Maps & Localization
Simulation
Integration & Functions
Artificial Intelligence
Perception
OS & Middleware
Chip
Radar
Camera
Short Range Lidar
Ultrasonic
Continental's Full Stack in Mid-term
Cloud
Maps & Localization
Simulation
Mobility as a Service
Integration & Functions
Artificial Intelligence
Perception
OS & Middleware
Chip
Radar
Camera
Short Range Lidar
Long Range Lidar
Ultrasonic
5
