    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/03 12:53:16 pm EDT
71.73 EUR   -0.79%
12:26pCONTINENTAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:19pCONTINENTAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:12pCONTINENTAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Continental AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/03/2022 | 12:26pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.06.2022 / 18:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Philip
Last name(s): Nelles

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Continental AG

b) LEI
529900A7YD9C0LLXM621 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005439004

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
71.67411 EUR 224554.99 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
71.67411 EUR 224554.99 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra Germany
MIC: XETR


03.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Continental AG
Vahrenwalder Straße 9
30165 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.continental-corporation.com/de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75649  03.06.2022 

© EQS 2022
