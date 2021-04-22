Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Continental AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Continental AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/22/2021 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Continental AG
Continental AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.04.2021 / 17:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Continental AG
Street: Vahrenwalder Straße 9
Postal code: 30165
City: Hannover
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A7YD9C0LLXM621

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Harris Associates Investment Trust
City of registered office, country: Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Apr 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.000042253736 % 0.00 % 3.000042253736 % 200005983
Previous notification 2.99 % 0.00 % 2.99 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005439004 6000264 0 3.00 % 0.00 %
Total 6000264 3.000042253736 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
21 Apr 2021


22.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Continental AG
Vahrenwalder Straße 9
30165 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.continental-corporation.com/de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1187643  22.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187643&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about CONTINENTAL AG
11:03aCONTINENTAL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
11:03aDGAP-PVR  : Continental AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the Wp..
DJ
04:44aNO CHANCE FOR HACKERS : Secure Sensor Technology for Continental...
PU
04/21CONTINENTAL AG  : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
04/21CONTINENTAL  : Presents World Premieres in Software and Sensor Technology
PU
04/20Maersk looks to diversify Indian revenue with new rail service for auto compa..
RE
04/20CONTINENTAL  : world of printing technology now also as a virtual...
PU
04/19PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT GUIDANCE FOR PR : Vitesco Technologies...
PU
04/18CONTINENTAL  : Vitesco Technologies Nominated for the Automotive News PACE Award..
PU
04/15CONTINENTAL  : and Amazon Web Services Create Platform for Automotive...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 41 971 M 50 479 M 50 479 M
Net income 2021 1 249 M 1 502 M 1 502 M
Net Debt 2021 3 144 M 3 781 M 3 781 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 22 481 M 27 053 M 27 038 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 236 386
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 128,50 €
Last Close Price 112,40 €
Spread / Highest target 55,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nikolai Setzer Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance & Law
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gunter Dunkel Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Siegfried Wolf Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG-7.30%27 053
DENSO CORPORATION12.13%49 307
APTIV PLC6.82%36 523
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.29.25%28 068
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD16.83%24 631
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.24.68%22 679
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ