    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  Report
Continental AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/02/2021 | 09:45am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.06.2021 / 15:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Wolf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Continental AG

b) LEI
529900A7YD9C0LLXM621 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: Continental

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
123.8021 EUR 60167.82 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
123.8021 EUR 60167.82 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra (Germany)
MIC: XETR


02.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Continental AG
Vahrenwalder Straße 9
30165 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.continental-corporation.com/de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

68198  02.06.2021 


© EQS 2021
