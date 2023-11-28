CONTINENTAL : Berenberg upgrades to 'buy

Berenberg announced Tuesday that it has upgraded its recommendation on Continental shares from 'hold' to 'buy', with a price target raised from €68 to €83.



'After years of lackluster operating performance from the auto equipment division, we are more confident about the margin growth trajectory beyond fiscal 2023', the analyst explains in a note.



As far as the tire division is concerned, market sentiment towards the very important aftermarket tire segment seems to be nearing an inflection point, with the prospect of an early end to the destocking movement that had been wreaking havoc," he adds.



From Berenberg's point of view, Conti shares currently offer an attractive risk/return profile, an observation fueled by a valuation he deems rather cheap.



