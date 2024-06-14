Reporting Year 2023

Introduction

This Statement is made pursuant to Section 11 of Canada's Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act (the "Act") with respect to actions taken by the reporting entities during the year ending December 31, 2023. This statement is a joint report covering reporting entities Continental Tire Canada, Inc., and ContiTech Canada, Inc. (together referred to in this statement as "Continental Canada" and "we"), which are part of the Continental Group and belong to the group sectors Tires and ContiTech, respectively.

Connental Tire Canada, Inc., is a business corporaon with its main corporate locaon at 1 Robert Speck Parkway, Suite 900, in Mississauga, Ontario. It is primarily engaged in the sale and distribuon of res that it imports from Connental aﬃliates outside of Canada (with the most imports by volume coming from Czech Republic, United States, Slovak Republic and Portugal) and related business acvies.

ConTech Canada, Inc., is a business corporaon with its main corporate locaon at 1 Robert Speck Parkway, Suite 900, in Mississauga, Ontario. Its business acvies include the sale and distribuon of both products that it makes in Canada (such as industrial hoses) and products that it imports from Connental aﬃliates outside of Canada (such as conveyor belts, steel cable belts, power transmission belts and hoses), with applicaons in agricultural, automove, material handling, mining and other industries. The countries from which it imports the most goods by value are the United States and Mexico.

This statement has been prepared in consultaon with members of both reporng enes, of our respecve group sectors and of the Connental Group. As part of a global company, we have a role to play in eﬀorts to promote respect for human rights in business acvies, and we are pleased to provide insight into the acons we have taken to understand, prevent and reduce the risk of forced labor and child labor in our operaons and supply chain.

Corporate profile

Continental consists of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (AG) and its worldwide subsidiaries (collectively, "Continental" or "Continental Group") and is divided into four group sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech and Contract Manufacturing. As of the end of 2023, the Continental Group comprised a total of 16 business areas.

A group sector or business area with overall responsibility for a business, including its results, is classified according to product