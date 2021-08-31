Continental : Change in the Management Team of Continental's Autonomous Mobility and Safety Business Area

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, August 31, 2021. Continental appoints Hans-Jörg Feigel (62) as Head of Strategy and Future Solutions in the business area Autonomous Mobility and Safety (AMS), effective September 1, 2021. In his role, Feigel also becomes a member of the Management Board of AMS. Feigel, who holds a doctorate in mechanical engineering, succeeds Ralph Lauxmann (57), who took over the overall management lead for a customer project within Continental on August 1, 2021. Feigel has many years of international management experience in the automotive industry with extensive expertise in the field of braking and chassis systems. Most recently, he served as Managing Director Europe for an international automotive supplier. Prior to that, Feigel held various positions at Continental for close to 25 years.

'I am very pleased that with Hans-Jörg Feigel we have won back an experienced manager who will continue the successful work of his predecessor. Together with his team, he will further advance our innovation strategy and product and function roadmap. At the same time, I would like to thank Ralph Lauxmann very much for his future-looking achievements and contributions. I wish him all the best for leading a very important customer project for us, which requires top management attention,' says Frank Jourdan, member of the Executive Board of Continental AG and head of the Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area.

In his new position, Feigel will act as the central contact for strategy and future technologies for all business units of Autonomous Mobility and Safety, from 2022 Safety and Motion, and will work closely with the CTO organization at Automotive Technologies. Hans-Jörg Feigel looks back on more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry in various functions. During his time at Continental, he played a key role in the development of the MK C1 electrohydraulic brake-by-wire braking system, which went into series production for the first time worldwide at Alfa Romeo in 2016.

In their functions, Hans-Jörg Feigel and Ralph Lauxmann will report to Frank Jourdan, member of the Executive Board of Continental AG and head of the Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area.