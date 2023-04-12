Continental : Changzhou Plant Launches Phase III Expansion Project to Develop Eco-friendly Automotive Interior Materials

Technology company Continental announced the official start of the Phase III expansion project of Changzhou Plant, its second joint venture in China with Jiangsu Changshun Group.

Over the course of the project, approximately 12,000 m2 ofplant buildings, 3,250 m2 of raw material warehouses and 1,500 m2 of supporting public and auxiliary facilities rooms will be constructed on a portion of the existing land of Changzhou plant site and on an additional 9.2 mu (≈6,000 m2) of land. In addition, about 1,000 m2 of the existing plant buildings will be renovated. The completion of the project is scheduled for May 2024.

In terms of equipment, during the Phase III expansion project coating machines, printing presses, mixing equipment, embossing machines and various public and auxiliary equipment and environmental protection equipment will be purchased. Changzhou Plant is expected to add an annual capacity of 13 million m2 of high-performance composite surface materials, bringing the total expected annual capacity of surface materials to 35 million m2.