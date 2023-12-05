Stock CON CONTINENTAL AG
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Continental AG

Continental AG

Equities

CON

DE0005439004

Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts

Market Closed - Xetra
Other stock markets
 11:39:52 2023-12-05 am EST 		Intraday chart for Continental AG After market 01:01:02 pm
71.72 EUR +0.96% 71.75 +0.04%
06:16pm CONTINENTAL : Continental CMD: reasons to hope? Alphavalue
03:28pm CONTINENTAL : Stifel confirms its recommendation on the stock CF
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Continental AG

CONTINENTAL : Continental CMD: reasons to hope? Alphavalue
CONTINENTAL : Stifel confirms its recommendation on the stock CF
CONTINENTAL AG : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
CONTINENTAL AG : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating ZD
CONTINENTAL AG : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS ZD
CONTINENTAL AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating ZD
CONTINENTAL AG : Barclays remains its Buy rating ZD
CONTINENTAL AG : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS ZD
German Shares Close Little Changed as Eurozone Sentiment Survey Remains Negative MT
CONTINENTAL AG : JP Morgan remains Neutral ZD
Continental AG Details Plans for Automotive Division MT
Continental tightens outlook corridor for 2023 RE
Continental to make automotive display division independent RE
Continental Targets Gradual Sales Growth with Help from Cost-savings Strategy MT
Continental prepares for asset sales, tightens 2023 targets RE
Continental AG to Make Automotive Unit's User Experience Business Area Independent MT
Continental to make user experience division independent RE
CONTINENTAL CEO NIKOLAI SETZER: AIM TO INCREASE SHARE OF INDUSTR… RE
Transcript : Continental Aktiengesellschaft - Analyst/Investor Day CI
CONTINENTAL IN FOCUS: Chief plans for the major construction site for automotive supplies DP
CONTINENTAL AG : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
CONTINENTAL AG : JP Morgan sticks Neutral ZD
CONTINENTAL : Berenberg upgrades to 'buy CF
Berenberg raises Continental AG to 'Buy' - target up to 83 euros DP
CONTINENTAL AG : Raised to Buy by Berenberg ZD

Chart Continental AG

Chart Continental AG
More charts

Company Profile

Continental AG specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of tires and automotive equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - automotive systems (48%): basic brakes (No. 1 worldwide), electronic braking circuits (No. 2 worldwide), chassis components, control systems, etc.; - tires (35.4%): automobile, motorcycle, light, industrial and farm trucks tires, etc.; - technical elastomers (16.6%): products made of rubber (belts, tubing, and hoses), plastic materials for the automotive, railroad, mining, and similar industries. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (17.5%), Europe (29.1%), North America (27.2%), Asia (21.7%) and other (4.5%).
Sector
Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts
Calendar
2024-03-06 - Q4 2023 Earnings Call
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Continental AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
71.04EUR
Average target price
85.56EUR
Spread / Average Target
+20.44%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts

1st Jan change Capi.
CONTINENTAL AG Stock Continental AG
+28.12% 15 375 M $
DENSO CORPORATION Stock Denso Corporation
+37.39% 45 933 M $
APTIV PLC Stock Aptiv PLC
-13.13% 23 429 M $
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. Stock Weichai Power Co., Ltd.
+29.96% 16 651 M $
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. Stock Magna International Inc.
-1.71% 16 040 M $
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD Stock Hyundai Mobis Co.,Ltd
+12.22% 15 493 M $
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.
+5.50% 13 344 M $
AISIN CORPORATION Stock Aisin Corporation
+52.07% 9 837 M $
HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA Stock HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
+5.72% 9 727 M $
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. Stock Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
+20.74% 9 682 M $
Other Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Continental AG - Xetra
  4. News Continental AG
  5. Continental : Continental CMD
The best tools reserved for subscribers to boost the performance of your investments!
Optimize my profits
fermer