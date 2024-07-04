Stock CON CONTINENTAL AG
Continental AG

Equities

CON

DE0005439004

Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 09:03:02 2024-07-04 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
58.72 EUR +8.94% Intraday chart for Continental AG +10.36% -23.84%
02:49pm CONTINENTAL AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank ZD
02:46pm CONTINENTAL : Continental H1 pre close call: Main takeaways Alphavalue
Latest news about Continental AG

CONTINENTAL AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank ZD
CONTINENTAL : Continental H1 pre close call: Main takeaways Alphavalue
CONTINENTAL : Oddo BHF remains underperform CF
Continental AG Says Chinese Unit to Drive H2 Growth MT
CONTINENTAL AG : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating ZD
Market Update-European stock markets rise in absence of Wall Street RE
CONTINENTAL AG : UBS remains Neutral ZD
Continental to equip Suzuki's Vitara S-Cross series CF
Conti: Automotive supply market in Europe weak - margin confidence lifts share price DP
Continental: market applauds positive speech on the automotive sector CF
CONTINENTAL AG : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
Continental share price jumps - hope after analyst conference DP
European shares advance on rate optimism; UK elections in focus RE
CONTINENTAL AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan ZD
Weak European auto parts demand hampers Continental's second quarter RE
Continental AG Appoints Egemen Atis as Head of Strategy, Analytics and Marketing at Continental Tires EMEA CI
CONTINENTAL AG : UBS sticks Neutral ZD
Chief Legal Officer Schick takes over finance department at Continental RE
Continental: Olaf Shick appointed CFO CF
Continental AG Names Successor to Outgoing CFO MT
Continental AG, Samsara to Partner for Truck Trailer Fleet Management MT
Continental: partnership with Samsara CF
CONTINENTAL AG : Bernstein maintains a Sell rating ZD
CONTINENTAL AG : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating ZD
Thousands take part in warning strikes in the chemical industry DP

Chart Continental AG

More charts

Company Profile

Continental AG specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of tires and automotive equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - automotive systems (49%): basic brakes (No. 1 worldwide), electronic braking circuits (No. 2 worldwide), chassis components, control systems, etc.; - tires (33.4%): automobile, motorcycle, light, industrial and farm trucks tires, etc.; - technical elastomers (17.6%): products made of rubber (belts, tubing, and hoses), plastic materials for the automotive, railroad, mining, and similar industries. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (19.1%), Europe (29.4%), North America (26.6%), Asia (20.7%) and others (4.2%).
Sector
Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts
Calendar
2024-08-06 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , DAX
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Continental AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
53.9 EUR
Average target price
76.47 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+41.88%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts

1st Jan change Capi.
CONTINENTAL AG Stock Continental AG
-24.02% 11.65B
DENSO CORPORATION Stock Denso Corporation
+22.50% 45.97B
APTIV PLC Stock Aptiv PLC
-22.21% 18.99B
SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Stock Samvardhana Motherson International Limited
+102.55% 16.68B
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. Stock Weichai Power Co., Ltd.
-1.23% 16.34B
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.
+23.48% 16.15B
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD Stock Hyundai Mobis Co.,Ltd
+0.63% 15.39B
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. Stock Magna International Inc.
-25.61% 12.28B
BOSCH LIMITED Stock Bosch Limited
+58.84% 12.2B
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. Stock Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
+37.29% 11.79B
Other Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts
