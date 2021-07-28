Continental : Continues to Drive Forward the Development of Server-based Vehicle Architectures

Hanover, Germany, July 28, 2021. Following the start of production of the so-called In-Car Application Server 1 in Volkswagen's ID.3 and ID.4 electric vehicles, Continental looks at further series productions of domain-specific high-performance computers for more than 20 vehicle models from various manufacturers and brands in 2021 and 2022 alone. In total, the technology company now has orders for high-performance computers for vehicle cockpit, data management and vehicle connectivity, driving safety and dynamics, or automated driving with a turnover of around 5 billion Euros in the books. The company has also set the course for the future of the software-centric and fully connected vehicle: With know-how from current projects and on the basis of the so-called Continental Automotive Edge Platform, the next generation of vehicle computers is already being created. Continental's experts are focusing on a cross-domain approach. The aim is to create a hardware and software platform that allows functions from a wide range of vehicle areas, such as driving safety or entertainment, to be integrated. The aim is to offer automotive manufacturers the greatest possible flexibility and modularity for designing vehicle architectures with minimum complexity.

'The development of vehicle electronics from distributed electric control units to server-based architectures involves much more than a technical evolution. We are in the midst of a comprehensive transformation of products, work and development processes as well as business models,' explains Michael Huelsewies, Senior Vice President Architecture & Software at Continental. 'With our Continental Automotive Edge Platform, we are therefore focusing on a consistent connection of vehicle functions and services to the cloud and an integrated development environment. Together with our partners and customers, we are thus also creating the basis for cross-domain high-performance computing.'