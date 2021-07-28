Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Continental AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Continental : Continues to Drive Forward the Development of Server-based Vehicle Architectures

07/28/2021 | 04:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Release
July 28, 2021
Continental Continues to Drive Forward the Development of Server-based Vehicle Architectures
  • Vehicle computers continue to gain ground: Series production of domain-specific high-performance computers from Continental for more than 20 vehicle models from various manufacturers scheduled for 2021 and 2022
  • Orders for high-performance computers from Continental now with total sales volume of around 5 billion Euros
  • Course set for the future: Continental Automotive Edge Platform as the basis for cross-domain vehicle computers from Continental

Hanover, Germany, July 28, 2021. Following the start of production of the so-called In-Car Application Server 1 in Volkswagen's ID.3 and ID.4 electric vehicles, Continental looks at further series productions of domain-specific high-performance computers for more than 20 vehicle models from various manufacturers and brands in 2021 and 2022 alone. In total, the technology company now has orders for high-performance computers for vehicle cockpit, data management and vehicle connectivity, driving safety and dynamics, or automated driving with a turnover of around 5 billion Euros in the books. The company has also set the course for the future of the software-centric and fully connected vehicle: With know-how from current projects and on the basis of the so-called Continental Automotive Edge Platform, the next generation of vehicle computers is already being created. Continental's experts are focusing on a cross-domain approach. The aim is to create a hardware and software platform that allows functions from a wide range of vehicle areas, such as driving safety or entertainment, to be integrated. The aim is to offer automotive manufacturers the greatest possible flexibility and modularity for designing vehicle architectures with minimum complexity.

'The development of vehicle electronics from distributed electric control units to server-based architectures involves much more than a technical evolution. We are in the midst of a comprehensive transformation of products, work and development processes as well as business models,' explains Michael Huelsewies, Senior Vice President Architecture & Software at Continental. 'With our Continental Automotive Edge Platform, we are therefore focusing on a consistent connection of vehicle functions and services to the cloud and an integrated development environment. Together with our partners and customers, we are thus also creating the basis for cross-domain high-performance computing.'

Available documents
select/deselect all
continental_pp_cross-domain-hpc.jpg
JPG 1.24 MB
continental_pp_cross-domain-hpc.jpg (small version)
JPG 85.58 KB
Add to cart Download now
High-performance computers from Continental will enable a holistic user experience across functional areas in the vehicle of the future.
Holistic platform solution for cross-domain vehicle computers

For Continental, the development of cross-domain high-performance computers is about meeting the different requirements from the individual functional areas and enabling a holistic user experience. While infotainment in the vehicle cockpit focuses on user experience, connectivity and applications from consumer electronics, data management and vehicle connectivity are about mastering complexity and real-time requirements. Driving safety and dynamics and automated driving, on the contrary, focus on strict requirements for functional safety and latency-critical vehicle regulations.

Available documents
select/deselect all
continental_pp_cross-domain-hpc_closeup.jpg
JPG 1.51 MB
continental_pp_cross-domain-hpc_closeup.jpg (small version)
JPG 75.80 KB
Add to cart Download now
The vehicle of the future relies on cross-domain high-performance computers.

This is precisely where the Continental Automotive Edge Platform comes in. In detail, the flexible modular system consists of high-performance computers, software and cloud platforms as well as services and applications. The Continental platform connects the vehicle with the cloud and, thanks to its modularity, simplifies the development, provision, and maintenance of software-intensive system functions from the various areas of the vehicle. In the future, it will thus be possible for users to conveniently obtain desired functions through software updates over the entire service life of the vehicle. The basis for this is provided by the development environment for software-intensive vehicle architectures, which makes it possible to implement software, sensor and big data solutions in a fraction of the previous development time. In this way, vehicle software can be quickly and securely developed, tested and installed directly on vehicles, which allows or guarantees up-to-dateness, safety and expandability in the vehicle of the future.

Available documents
select/deselect all
continental_pp_continental-automotive-edge-platform.jpg
JPG 1.07 MB
continental_pp_continental-automotive-edge-platform.jpg (small version)
JPG 96.89 KB
Add to cart Download now
Continental Automotive Edge Platform sets the course for cross-domain vehicle computers from Continental.

In addition, Continental offers a range of programming tools, so-called development kits, which shorten the development cycles of vehicle systems and drive efficient product development. These components for centralized vehicle architectures act like a standardized and modular workbench, making it easier to develop and test functions. Using the cloud also enables scalable and efficient testing and simulation of vehicle functions. This ensures fast and harmonized development and integration of distributed services and applications and enables seamless operation in the software-defined vehicle. The modules of the Continental Automotive Edge Platform complement Continental's offering and will be presented for the first time at CES 2022.

Available documents
select/deselect all
210728_pr_continental_cross-domain-hpc_en.docx
DOCX 353.11 KB
210728_pr_continental_cross-domain-hpc_en.pdf
PDF 257.91 KB
continental_pp_continental-automotive-edge-platform.jpg
JPG 1.07 MB
continental_pp_cross-domain-hpc.jpg
JPG 1.24 MB
continental_pp_cross-domain-hpc_closeup.jpg
JPG 1.51 MB
Add to cart Download now

Disclaimer

Continental AG published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 08:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CONTINENTAL AG
04:33aCONTINENTAL : Continues to Drive Forward the Development of Server-based Vehicle..
PU
07/23Auto rally, corporate earnings push European shares to record highs
RE
07/23Upbeat earnings put European stocks on track for weekly gains
RE
07/22Magna's $3.8 bln Veoneer buy to drive car safety business
RE
07/22FLEET BUSINESS 4.0 : Service Contract with ContiRe Tires Convinces with Sustaina..
PU
07/20TECHNOLOGICAL EXCELLENCE IN TIRE DEV : Continental Is Celebrating Its 150th Anni..
PU
07/19RACE TO CATCH UP IN ARTIFICIAL INTEL : “Without a Rethink, Germany Will Fa..
PU
07/15CONTINENTAL AG : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC
MD
07/15ADAC BRAKE TEST : ATE Ceramic Takes First Place
PU
07/15CONTINENTAL : New Management for Continental's Brussels Political Office
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 41 862 M 49 427 M 49 427 M
Net income 2021 1 285 M 1 517 M 1 517 M
Net Debt 2021 3 165 M 3 736 M 3 736 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 22 893 M 27 089 M 27 029 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 234 999
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 114,46 €
Average target price 132,55 €
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nikolai Setzer Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance & Law
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gunter Dunkel Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Siegfried Wolf Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG-5.60%27 089
DENSO CORPORATION19.68%51 493
APTIV PLC22.61%43 206
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.13.78%24 467
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.10.28%23 292
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD6.26%21 690