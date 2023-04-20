Continental : Creating Value. For a Better Tomorrow

Creating Value. For a Better Tomorrow. | Continental AG, Nikolai Setzer, April 27, 2023

Ladies and gentlemen,

Welcome to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Continental AG.

Mobility is complex.

And it's becoming more and more complex with each passing day.

In Berlin and London.

In New York and Beijing.

Continental is developing solutions to cope with such complexity. Around 200,000 employees are doing this.

With passion and enthusiasm.

They include software engineers as well as experts in hardware.

Our technological expertise ranges from the road to the cloud. That's what makes Continental so unique.

We have a balanced portfolio

for complementary markets and cycles. No other supplier can offer what we do.

We are shaping the future with our products and solutions.

And we're doing so today during challenging times.

During a pandemic. During crises. During war.