Continental : ESG Presentation June 2022
ODDO BHF Sustainability Forum
Thomas Sewald, Head of Group Environmental & Climate Protection June 21, 2022
Technological and Societal Changes
Challenges and Opportunities
Digitalization
Speed
Sustainability
Technology Shift
Competitive
Environment
Our Objectives
What Drives Our Strategy?
Emerge as a winner of the transformation.
Create value for all stakeholders.
Customers, suppliers, employees, partners, communities and shareholders.
Our Strategy
Emerge as a Winner of the Transformation
Strengthen operational
Differentiate
Turn change
performance
our portfolio
into opportunity
› Right-size cost structure
› Win in growth businesses
› Embrace sustainability
› Commitment to efficiency
› Manage value businesses
› Focus on passion to win and
|
for profitability and cash
transparency and ownership
Continental's Sustainability Ambition
Providing the Framework to Turn Change into Opportunities
Our Key Ambitions
100% Carbon Neutrality
along our entire value chain
100% Emission-free mobility & industry
(no harmful emissions)
100% Circular Economy 100% Responsible Value Chain
by 2050 at the latest
+ 8 Essentials
Good working conditions
Green and safe factories
Innovations and digitalization
Benchmark in quality
Safe mobility
Long-term value creation Sustainable management practices
Corporate citizenship
Of central importance for our ambition are the requirements and speed of transformation of our customers, industries and markets.
