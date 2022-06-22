Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Continental AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:53 2022-06-22 am EDT
69.43 EUR   -4.23%
03:35aCONTINENTAL : ESG Presentation June 2022
PU
06/17CONTINENTAL : Investor Presentation June 2022 (Fact Book 2021)
PU
06/17CONTINENTAL AG : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Continental : ESG Presentation June 2022

06/22/2022 | 03:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ODDO BHF Sustainability Forum

Ticker: CON

ADR-Ticker: CTTAY http://www.continental-ir.com

Thomas Sewald, Head of Group Environmental & Climate Protection June 21, 2022

Technological and Societal Changes

Challenges and Opportunities

Digitalization

Speed

Sustainability

Technology Shift

Competitive

Environment

ODDO BHF Sustainability Forum

Thomas Sewald © Continental AG

June 21, 2022

2

Our Objectives

What Drives Our Strategy?

What do we want?

Emerge as a winner of the transformation.

Create value for all stakeholders.

Customers, suppliers, employees, partners, communities and shareholders.

ODDO BHF Sustainability Forum

Thomas Sewald © Continental AG

June 21, 2022

3

Our Strategy

Emerge as a Winner of the Transformation

Strengthen operational

Differentiate

Turn change

performance

our portfolio

into opportunity

Right-size cost structure

Win in growth businesses

Embrace sustainability

Commitment to efficiency

Manage value businesses

Focus on passion to win and

and quality

for profitability and cash

transparency and ownership

ODDO BHF Sustainability Forum

Thomas Sewald © Continental AG

June 21, 2022

4

Continental's Sustainability Ambition

Providing the Framework to Turn Change into Opportunities

Our Key Ambitions

100% Carbon Neutrality

along our entire value chain

100% Emission-free mobility & industry

(no harmful emissions)

100% Circular Economy 100% Responsible Value Chain

by 2050 at the latest

and together with our value chain partners

+ 8 Essentials

Good working conditions

Green and safe factories

Innovations and digitalization

Benchmark in quality

Safe mobility

Long-term value creation Sustainable management practices

Corporate citizenship

Of central importance for our ambition are the requirements and speed of transformation of our customers, industries and markets.

ODDO BHF Sustainability Forum

Thomas Sewald © Continental AG

June 21, 2022

5

Disclaimer

Continental AG published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 07:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CONTINENTAL AG
03:35aCONTINENTAL : ESG Presentation June 2022
PU
06/17CONTINENTAL : Investor Presentation June 2022 (Fact Book 2021)
PU
06/17CONTINENTAL AG : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
06/14Continental Partners With Octiva To Develop Robots For Horticulture
MT
06/14MARKET ENTRY : Continental Continues to Grow its Autonomous Mobile Robot Business With a P..
PU
06/13CONTINENTAL AG : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
06/13Motovis Intelligent Technologies Co Ltd announced that it has received $31 million in f..
CI
06/09CONTINENTAL AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06/03CONTINENTAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/03CONTINENTAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTINENTAL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 37 920 M 40 025 M 40 025 M
Net income 2022 1 125 M 1 187 M 1 187 M
Net Debt 2022 3 712 M 3 918 M 3 918 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 2,69%
Capitalization 14 500 M 15 306 M 15 306 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 192 396
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 72,50 €
Average target price 86,89 €
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nikolai Setzer Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Scholz Head-Finance & Treasury, Member-Supervisory Board
Katja Dürrfeld Head-Group Finance, Controlling & IT
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG-22.14%15 306
DENSO CORPORATION-24.44%40 701
APTIV PLC-47.35%23 528
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-28.00%16 580
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-10.59%15 940
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-17.43%15 829