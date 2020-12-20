Continental : Earns Three CES 2021 Innovation Honoree Awards

Transparent Trailer technology and Advanced Radar Sensor (ARS) 540 were selected in the Vehicle Intelligence and Transportation product category

Auburn Hills, MI, USA, December 15, 2020. Technology company Continental has been selected for three CES 2021 Innovation Honoree Awards. Its state-of-the-art Transparent Trailer technology and its Advanced Radar Sensor (ARS) 540 were awarded in the Vehicle Intelligence and Transportation product category, while its Ac2ated sound partnership was recognized in the In-Vehicle Entertainment and Safety category.

Selections are awarded by a panel of independent expert judges - including industrial designers, engineers and members of the trade media - to honor outstanding design and engineering in cutting-edge consumer electronics products across 28 categories.

'It's always special to be recognized among the revolutionary products in the CES Innovation Awards,' says Samir Salman, CEO, Automotive Technologies, Continental North America. 'The selections not only speak to the value of our technologies, but also to the dedication of our team members globally who are constantly pushing to create new, noteworthy solutions for our customers. Recognitions like this inspire us to push further to see what additional mobility and safety solutions we can develop for the future.'

The Transparent Trailer technology extends Continental's trailering portfolio to allow drivers to 'see through' a trailer in haul and check the area behind and beside it. Based on Continental's Surround View system, the technology enables safer driving while towing. Two cameras and a control unit work together to provide a panoramic view that renders the trailer virtually invisible. The result is a seamless live feed for drivers to see the road and any obstacles behind the trailer.

Continental's ARS 540 is the first production-ready 4D image radar. It supports automated driving systems all the way from partial to full automation. While previous systems were only capable of capturing information on range, speed and azimuth angle, the ARS 540's long-range radar sensor calculates an object's location in addition to range, speed and azimuth angle also with its elevation to create a precise map of the driving environment up to 300 meters. In particular, the elevation measuring capability of the radar sensor allows the most varied of objects, even relatively small objects, to be detected even more precisely. Moreover, the extended capability allows the ARS 540 to provide high-resolution detail for object identification to manage complex driving scenarios, even in adverse lighting and weather conditions, and at higher speeds.

The final selection is a partnership that pairs Continental and Sennheiser technology to create an immersive sound experience that eliminates the boundaries between reality and reproduction. The joint solution offers a scalable and adaptive sound system that supports the evolution of mobility towards an ever more user experience-oriented future. Continental's Ac2ated Sound removes conventional loudspeakers from the vehicle and replaces them with small and light weight actuators that excite surfaces. The newly added headrest audio feature provides a unique experience of individualized listening zones with a fully invisible integration. Sennheiser's AMBEO Mobility leverages the audio specialist's patented AMBEO 3D audio technology to deliver an immersive and natural in-car sound experience. It is designed, calibrated and finetuned to ensure an incredibly vivid soundscape and crystal-clear communication. Combining the two technologies creates an invisible, immersive, real-life experience for all listeners in the vehicle.

Learn more about these award-winning technologies and Continental's latest innovations that drive the future of mobility during the all-digital CES 2021 on January 11-14, 2021.

The three recognitions mark Continental's eighth CES Innovation Award, including:

CES Innovation entries are judged on three main criteria: engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design, and what makes the product unique and innovative. Winning technologies represent some of the best examples of engineering, design and innovation that will soon be available.

CES 2021 Innovation Honoree products are featured on CES.tech/Innovation.