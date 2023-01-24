Continental : Easy to install, perfect wiping – the new AQUACTRL2 windshield wiper from Continental

The right model, found quickly: AQUACTRL2 makes it easy for workshops

Searching for the right windshield wiper can cost workshops a lot of time and customers a tiresome wait. Continental makes this easy for its workshop partners because both the DirectFit and the MultiClip series cover almost the entire range of European passenger cars with a manageable set of part numbers. When launched, the DirectFit range will cover more than 70% of the vehicle market with 77 article numbers -the MultiClip series will achieve more than 90% with only 21 article numbers. The advantages for workshops are apparent here: Simple and fast search and ordering processes, plus less space required in the spare parts warehouse. The packaging also makes workshop life easier because a highly visible QR code on the front of the packaging displays the matching vehicle models - and easy-to-understand installation instructions on the back of the packaging show you how to attach the AQUACTRL2 windshield wipers in no time at all. More hints and tips, including an assembly video, can also be accessed via another QR code.

"With the new AQUACTRL2 generation, we've succeeded in optimizing an established and proven product range for workshops and their customers, and not only in terms of quality and safety. The service business is also about reducing complexity in everyday workshop life. Our new windshield wipers shorten the search for the correct wiper blade, simplify the ordering process and make installation child's play - advantages that can really benefit our workshop partners," says Harald Braunberger.