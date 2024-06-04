Continental: ISCC certification for Hefei plant, China

Continental has announced that its tire plant in Hefei, China, has received International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC), attesting that the site meets specific sustainability standards.



This certification validates the end-to-end traceability process of sustainably sourced materials used in the production process.



According to Continental, this certification is a further step on the way to using 100% sustainable materials in its tire products by 2050 at the latest.



'The certification proves the high quality of our working processes, from the sourcing of certified raw materials to the transportation of the finished tire', emphasized Xiaoji Wang, Plant Manager of the Hefei plant in China. It underlines our commitment to sustainable processes throughout the value chain", he added.





