Continental : Increasing Sustainability When Changing Belts

Continental will introduce a new packaging concept for its accessory drive kits with water pump. Previously, the individual components of these kits (belts, water pump, tensioner pulleys, etc.) have been packed into individual boxes, which are then stacked together in a large outer box. In future, however, a specially folded cardboard insert will ensure that all components are held securely in place with good protection inside the box without the need for individual packaging. This means only half the amount of cardboard has to be produced, significantly reducing CO 2 emissions. "There are also other climate-relevant advantages when it comes to transportation," adds Anna Bentlage from Projects and Standards at Continental Power Transmission Group Automotive: "Since the new packaging is lighter and smaller, haulage companies will be able to transport just under 70 percent more belt drive kits with water pump on a pallet. And that substantially increases operating and fuel efficiency. By our calculations, this cuts our CO 2 emissions by around 390 tons annually." Added to which, the cardboard used for the new kit packaging is made entirely from recycled material and is itself recyclable. Dealers gain from having significantly more space on their shelves, while workshops can enjoy easier handling when unpacking, greater clarity in their workplaces and a lot less cardboard packaging waste.