PwC

3

Independent Practitioner's Report on a Limited Assurance Engagement on selected Sustainability Information in the Integrated Sustainability Report 2023 of Continental AG

To Continental AG, Hanover

We have performed a limited assurance engagement on the disclosures on selected sustainability information in the integrated sustainability report of Continental AG, Hanover (hereinafter "the Company"), for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2023 (hereinafter the "Report"). Our engagement in this context relates solely to the following selected sustainability information denoted in green in the report:

Indirect CO 2 emissions (Scope 3) in total and broken down into each of the 15 categories specified by the GHG Protocol, as well as the related qualitative text claims

emissions (Scope 3) in total and broken down into each of the 15 categories specified by the GHG Protocol, as well as the related qualitative text claims Sum of the calculated and reported CO 2 emissions Scope 1, Scope 2 (market-based) and Scope 3

emissions Scope 1, Scope 2 (market-based) and Scope 3 Energy consumption by energy source

Waste generation by type

Water demand by source

Hereinafter the "selected sustainability information".

Responsibilities of the Executive Directors

The executive directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation of the selected sustainability information in the Report with reference to the principles stated in the Sustainability Reporting Standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (hereinafter the "GRI- Criteria") and for the selection of the disclosures to be evaluated.

This responsibility of Company's executive directors includes the selection and application of appropriate methods of sustainability reporting as well as making assumptions and estimates related to individual sustainability disclosures, which are reasonable in the circumstances.

Furthermore, the executive directors are responsible for such internal controls as they have considered necessary to enable the preparation of a Report that is free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error.

Audit Firm's Independence and Quality Management

We have complied with the German professional provisions regarding independence as well as other ethical requirements.

Our audit firm applies the national legal requirements and professional standards - in particular the Professional Code for German Public Auditors and German Chartered Auditors ("Berufssatzung für Wirtschaftsprüfer und vereidigte Buchprüfer": "BS WP/vBP") as well as the Standard on Quality Management 1 published by the Institut der Wirtschaftsprüfer (Institute of Public Auditors in Germany; IDW): Requirements to quality management for audit firms (IDW Qualitätsmanagementstandard 1: Anforderungen an das Qualitätsmanagement in der Wirtschaftsprüferpraxis - IDW QMS 1 (09.2022)), which requires the audit firm to design, implement and operate a system of quality management that complies with the applicable legal requirements and professional standards.

DEE00120120.1.1