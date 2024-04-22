Independent Practitioner's Report
Continental AG
Hanover
Limited Assurance Engagement on selected Sustainability Information in the Integrated Sustainability Report 2023
PwC
Independent Practitioner's Report on a Limited Assurance Engagement on selected Sustainability Information in the Integrated Sustainability Report 2023 of Continental AG
To Continental AG, Hanover
We have performed a limited assurance engagement on the disclosures on selected sustainability information in the integrated sustainability report of Continental AG, Hanover (hereinafter "the Company"), for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2023 (hereinafter the "Report"). Our engagement in this context relates solely to the following selected sustainability information denoted in green in the report:
- Indirect CO2 emissions (Scope 3) in total and broken down into each of the 15 categories specified by the GHG Protocol, as well as the related qualitative text claims
- Sum of the calculated and reported CO2 emissions Scope 1, Scope 2 (market-based) and Scope 3
- Energy consumption by energy source
- Waste generation by type
- Water demand by source
Hereinafter the "selected sustainability information".
Responsibilities of the Executive Directors
The executive directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation of the selected sustainability information in the Report with reference to the principles stated in the Sustainability Reporting Standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (hereinafter the "GRI- Criteria") and for the selection of the disclosures to be evaluated.
This responsibility of Company's executive directors includes the selection and application of appropriate methods of sustainability reporting as well as making assumptions and estimates related to individual sustainability disclosures, which are reasonable in the circumstances.
Furthermore, the executive directors are responsible for such internal controls as they have considered necessary to enable the preparation of a Report that is free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error.
Audit Firm's Independence and Quality Management
We have complied with the German professional provisions regarding independence as well as other ethical requirements.
Our audit firm applies the national legal requirements and professional standards - in particular the Professional Code for German Public Auditors and German Chartered Auditors ("Berufssatzung für Wirtschaftsprüfer und vereidigte Buchprüfer": "BS WP/vBP") as well as the Standard on Quality Management 1 published by the Institut der Wirtschaftsprüfer (Institute of Public Auditors in Germany; IDW): Requirements to quality management for audit firms (IDW Qualitätsmanagementstandard 1: Anforderungen an das Qualitätsmanagement in der Wirtschaftsprüferpraxis - IDW QMS 1 (09.2022)), which requires the audit firm to design, implement and operate a system of quality management that complies with the applicable legal requirements and professional standards.
PwC
Practitioner´s Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express a limited assurance conclusion on the selected sustainability information in the Report based on the assurance engagement we have performed.
Within the scope of our engagement we did not perform an audit on external sources of information or expert opinions, referred to in the Report.
We conducted our assurance engagement in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000 (Revised): Assurance Engagements other than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information, issued by the IAASB. This Standard requires that we plan and perform the assurance engagement to allow us to conclude with limited assurance that nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the selected sustainability information in the Company's Report for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2023 have not been prepared, in all material aspects, with reference to the relevant GRI-Criteria. This does not mean that a separate conclusion is expressed on each disclosure so denoted.
In a limited assurance engagement the assurance procedures are less in extent than for a reasonable assurance engagement and therefore a substantially lower level of assurance is obtained. The assurance procedures selected depend on the practitioner's judgment.
Within the scope of our assurance engagement, we performed amongst others the following assurance procedures and further activities:
- Inquiries of personnel involved in the preparation of the Report regarding the preparation process, the internal control system relating to this process and selected disclosures in the Report
- Inspection of processes for collecting, controlling, analyzing and aggregating selected data at specific sites of the Company on a sample basis
- Identification of the likely risks of material misstatement of the Report under consideration of the GRI-Criteria
- Analytical evaluation of selected disclosures in the Report
- Comparison of selected disclosures with corresponding data in the consolidated financial statements and in the group management report
- Evaluation of the presentation of the selected disclosures regarding sustainability performance
Assurance Conclusion
Based on the assurance procedures performed and assurance evidence obtained, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the selected sustainability information in the Company's Report for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2023 have not been prepared, in all material aspects, with reference to the relevant GRI-Criteria.
Intended Use of the Assurance Report
We issue this report on the basis of the engagement agreed with the Company. The assurance engagement has been performed for purposes of the Company and the report is solely intended
PwC
to inform the Company as to the results of the assurance engagement. The report is not intended to provide third parties with support in making (financial) decisions. Our responsibility lies solely toward the Company. We do not assume any responsibility towards third parties.
Frankfurt am Main, 22 April 2024
PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH
Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft
ppa. Janine Haupenthal
Wirtschaftsprüfer (German Public Auditor)
[Translator's notes are in square brackets]
General Engagement Terms
for
Wirtschaftsprüfer and Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaften
[German Public Auditors and Public Audit Firms]
as of January 1, 2017
All rights reserved. This form may not be reprinted, either in whole or in part, or copied in any manner, without the express written consent of the publisher. © IDW Verlag GmbH · Tersteegenstraße 14 · 40474 Düsseldorf 5026
- Scope of application
- These engagement terms apply to contracts between German Public Auditors (Wirtschaftsprüfer) or German Public Audit Firms (Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaften) - hereinafter collectively referred to as "German Public Auditors" - and their engaging parties for assurance services, tax advisory services, advice on business matters and other engagements except as otherwise agreed in writing or prescribed by a mandatory rule.
- Third parties may derive claims from contracts between German Public Auditors and engaging parties only when this is expressly agreed or results from mandatory rules prescribed by law. In relation to such claims, these engagement terms also apply to these third parties.
- Scope and execution of the engagement
- Object of the engagement is the agreed service - not a particular economic result. The engagement will be performed in accordance with the German Principles of Proper Professional Conduct (Grundsätze ord- nungsmäßiger Berufsausübung). The German Public Auditor does not assume any management functions in connection with his services. The German Public Auditor is not responsible for the use or implementation of the results of his services. The German Public Auditor is entitled to make use of competent persons to conduct the engagement.
- Except for assurance engagements (betriebswirtschaftliche Prüfungen), the consideration of foreign law requires an express written agreement.
- If circumstances or the legal situation change subsequent to the release of the final professional statement, the German Public Auditor is not obli- gated to refer the engaging party to changes or any consequences result- ing therefrom.
- The obligations of the engaging party to cooperate
- The engaging party shall ensure that all documents and further infor- mation necessary for the performance of the engagement are provided to the German Public Auditor on a timely basis, and that he is informed of all events and circumstances that may be of significance to the performance of the engagement. This also applies to those documents and further information, events and circumstances that first become known during the German Public Auditor's work. The engaging party will also designate suitable persons to provide information.
- Upon the request of the German Public Auditor, the engaging party shall confirm the completeness of the documents and further information provided as well as the explanations and statements, in a written statement drafted by the German Public Auditor.
- Ensuring independence
- The engaging party shall refrain from anything that endangers the independence of the German Public Auditor's staff. This applies throughout the term of the engagement, and in particular to offers of employment or to assume an executive or non-executive role, and to offers to accept en- gagements on their own behalf.
- Were the performance of the engagement to impair the independence of the German Public Auditor, of related firms, firms within his network, or such firms associated with him, to which the independence requirements apply in the same way as to the German Public Auditor in other engage- ment relationships, the German Public Auditor is entitled to terminate the engagement for good cause.
- Reporting and oral information
To the extent that the German Public Auditor is required to present results in writing as part of the work in executing the engagement, only that written work is authoritative. Drafts are non-binding. Except as otherwise agreed, oral statements and explanations by the German Public Auditor are binding only when they are confirmed in writing. Statements and information of the German Public Auditor outside of the engagement are always non-binding.
6. Distribution of a German Public Auditor's professional statement
- The distribution to a third party of professional statements of the Ger- man Public Auditor (results of work or extracts of the results of work wheth- er in draft or in a final version) or information about the German Public Auditor acting for the engaging party requires the German Public Auditor's written consent, unless the engaging party is obligated to distribute or inform due to law or a regulatory requirement.
- The use by the engaging party for promotional purposes of the German Public Auditor's professional statements and of information about the German Public Auditor acting for the engaging party is prohibited.
7. Deficiency rectification
- In case there are any deficiencies, the engaging party is entitled to specific subsequent performance by the German Public Auditor. The engaging party may reduce the fees or cancel the contract for failure of such subsequent performance, for subsequent non-performance or unjusti- fied refusal to perform subsequently, or for unconscionability or impossibil- ity of subsequent performance. If the engagement was not commissioned by a consumer, the engaging party may only cancel the contract due to a deficiency if the service rendered is not relevant to him due to failure of subsequent performance, to subsequent non-performance, to unconscion- ability or impossibility of subsequent performance. No. 9 applies to the extent that further claims for damages exist.
- The engaging party must assert a claim for the rectification of deficien- cies in writing (Textform) [Translators Note: The German term "Textform" means in written form, but without requiring a signature] without delay. Claims pursuant to paragraph 1 not arising from an intentional act expire after one year subsequent to the commencement of the time limit under the statute of limitations.
- Apparent deficiencies, such as clerical errors, arithmetical errors and deficiencies associated with technicalities contained in a German Public Auditor's professional statement (long-form reports, expert opinions etc.) may be corrected - also versus third parties - by the German Public Auditor at any time. Misstatements which may call into question the results contained in a German Public Auditor's professional statement entitle the German Public Auditor to withdraw such statement - also versus third parties. In such cases the German Public Auditor should first hear the engaging party, if practicable.
8. Confidentiality towards third parties, and data protection
- Pursuant to the law (§ [Article] 323 Abs 1 [paragraph 1] HGB [German Commercial Code: Handelsgesetzbuch], § 43 WPO [German Law regulat- ing the Profession of Wirtschaftsprüfer: Wirtschaftsprüferordnung], § 203 StGB [German Criminal Code: Strafgesetzbuch]) the German Public Auditor is obligated to maintain confidentiality regarding facts and circum- stances confided to him or of which he becomes aware in the course of his professional work, unless the engaging party releases him from this confi- dentiality obligation.
- When processing personal data, the German Public Auditor will observe national and European legal provisions on data protection.
9. Liability
- For legally required services by German Public Auditors, in particular audits, the respective legal limitations of liability, in particular the limitation of liability pursuant to § 323 Abs. 2 HGB, apply.
- Insofar neither a statutory limitation of liability is applicable, nor an individual contractual limitation of liability exists, the liability of the German Public Auditor for claims for damages of any other kind, except for dam- ages resulting from injury to life, body or health as well as for damages that constitute a duty of replacement by a producer pursuant to § 1 ProdHaftG [German Product Liability Act: Produkthaftungsgesetz], for an individual case of damages caused by negligence is limited to € 4 million pursuant to § 54 a Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WPO.
- The German Public Auditor is entitled to invoke demurs and defenses based on the contractual relationship with the engaging party also towards third parties.
- When multiple claimants assert a claim for damages arising from an existing contractual relationship with the German Public Auditor due to the German Public Auditor's negligent breach of duty, the maximum amount stipulated in paragraph 2 applies to the respective claims of all claimants collectively.
- An individual case of damages within the meaning of paragraph 2 also exists in relation to a uniform damage arising from a number of breaches of duty. The individual case of damages encompasses all consequences from a breach of duty regardless of whether the damages occurred in one year or in a number of successive years. In this case, multiple acts or omissions based on the same source of error or on a source of error of an equivalent nature are deemed to be a single breach of duty if the matters in question are legally or economically connected to one another. In this event the claim against the German Public Auditor is limited to € 5 million. The limitation to the fivefold of the minimum amount insured does not apply to compulsory audits required by law.
-
A claim for damages expires if a suit is not filed within six months subsequent to the written refusal of acceptance of the indemnity and the engaging party has been informed of this consequence. This does not apply to claims for damages resulting from scienter, a culpable injury to life, body or health as well as for damages that constitute a liability for replace- ment by a producer pursuant to § 1 ProdHaftG. The right to invoke a plea of the statute of limitations remains unaffected.
10. Supplementary provisions for audit engagements
- If the engaging party subsequently amends the financial statements or management report audited by a German Public Auditor and accompanied by an auditor's report, he may no longer use this auditor's report.
If the German Public Auditor has not issued an auditor's report, a reference to the audit conducted by the German Public Auditor in the management report or any other public reference is permitted only with the German Public Auditor's written consent and with a wording authorized by him.
- lf the German Public Auditor revokes the auditor's report, it may no longer be used. lf the engaging party has already made use of the auditor's report, then upon the request of the German Public Auditor he must give notification of the revocation.
- The engaging party has a right to five official copies of the report. Additional official copies will be charged separately.
11. Supplementary provisions for assistance in tax matters
- When advising on an individual tax issue as well as when providing ongoing tax advice, the German Public Auditor is entitled to use as a correct and complete basis the facts provided by the engaging party - especially numerical disclosures; this also applies to bookkeeping en- gagements. Nevertheless, he is obligated to indicate to the engaging party any errors he has identified.
- The tax advisory engagement does not encompass procedures required to observe deadlines, unless the German Public Auditor has explicitly accepted a corresponding engagement. In this case the engaging party must provide the German Public Auditor with all documents required to observe deadlines - in particular tax assessments - on such a timely basis that the German Public Auditor has an appropriate lead time.
- Except as agreed otherwise in writing, ongoing tax advice encompasses the following work during the contract period:
- preparation of annual tax returns for income tax, corporate tax and business tax, as well as wealth tax returns, namely on the basis of the annual financial statements, and on other schedules and evidence documents required for the taxation, to be provided by the engaging party
-
examination of tax assessments in relation to the taxes referred to in
(a)
- negotiations with tax authorities in connection with the returns and assessments mentioned in (a) and (b)
- support in tax audits and evaluation of the results of tax audits with respect to the taxes referred to in (a)
- participation in petition or protest and appeal procedures with respect to the taxes mentioned in (a).
In the aforementioned tasks the German Public Auditor takes into account material published legal decisions and administrative interpretations.
- If the German Public auditor receives a fixed fee for ongoing tax advice, the work mentioned under paragraph 3 (d) and (e) is to be remunerated separately, except as agreed otherwise in writing.
- Insofar the German Public Auditor is also a German Tax Advisor and the German Tax Advice Remuneration Regulation (Steuerberatungsvergü- tungsverordnung) is to be applied to calculate the remuneration, a greater or lesser remuneration than the legal default remuneration can be agreed in writing (Textform).
- Work relating to special individual issues for income tax, corporate tax, business tax, valuation assessments for property units, wealth tax, as well as all issues in relation to sales tax, payroll tax, other taxes and dues requires a separate engagement. This also applies to:
- work on non-recurring tax matters, e.g. in the field of estate tax, capital transactions tax, and real estate sales tax;
- support and representation in proceedings before tax and administra- tive courts and in criminal tax matters;
- advisory work and work related to expert opinions in connection with changes in legal form and other re-organizations, capital increases and reductions, insolvency related business reorganizations, admis- sion and retirement of owners, sale of a business, liquidations and the like, and
- support in complying with disclosure and documentation obligations.
-
To the extent that the preparation of the annual sales tax return is undertaken as additional work, this includes neither the review of any special accounting prerequisites nor the issue as to whether all potential sales tax allowances have been identified. No guarantee is given for the complete compilation of documents to claim the input tax credit.
12. Electronic communication
Communication between the German Public Auditor and the engaging party may be via e-mail. In the event that the engaging party does not wish to communicate via e-mail or sets special security requirements, such as the encryption of e-mails, the engaging party will inform the German Public Auditor in writing (Textform) accordingly.
13. Remuneration
- In addition to his claims for fees, the German Public Auditor is entitled to claim reimbursement of his expenses; sales tax will be billed additionally. He may claim appropriate advances on remuneration and reimbursement of expenses and may make the delivery of his services dependent upon the complete satisfaction of his claims. Multiple engaging parties are jointly and severally liable.
-
If the engaging party is not a consumer, then a set-off against the German Public Auditor's claims for remuneration and reimbursement of expenses is admissible only for undisputed claims or claims determined to be legally binding.
14. Dispute Settlement
The German Public Auditor is not prepared to participate in dispute settlement procedures before a consumer arbitration board (Verbraucherschlich- tungsstelle) within the meaning of § 2 of the German Act on Consumer Dispute Settlements (Verbraucherstreitbeilegungsgesetz).
15. Applicable law
The contract, the performance of the services and all claims resulting therefrom are exclusively governed by German law.
