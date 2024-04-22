"With our hardware, software and digitalization portfolio, we are uniquely positioned - as the mobility and material technology group for safe, smart and sustainable solutions."

Continental AG 2023 Integrated Sustainability Report 3

Development of Strategic Performance Indicators

Group Sustainability Scorecard 2023 2022 Carbon neutrality1, 2, 3 Direct CO2 emissions (Scope 1) in millions of metric tons of CO24 0.69 0.76 Indirect CO2 emissions (Scope 2) in millions of metric tons of CO25 0.216 0.23 Total own CO2 emissions (Scopes 1 and 2) in millions of metric tons of CO24 0.89 0.99 Use of negative CO2 emissions (CO2 removal) in millions of metric tons of CO27 0.00 0.03 Emission-free mobility and industries Allocated business with zero-tailpipe-emission vehicles in millions of euros8, 9 2,244 1,657 Circular economy Waste for recovery quota in %3, 10 87 85 Responsible value chain Number of available, valid supplier self-assessment questionnaires (as at Dec. 31)11 1,291 1,009 Good working conditions OUR-BASICS-Live Sustainable Engagement index in %12, 13 81 80 Sickness rate in %14, 15 3.2 3.7 Unforced fluctuation rate in %15, 16 6.0 7.8 Green and safe factories Environmental management system certifications (ISO 14001) Employee coverage (as at Dec. 31) in %17 76 76 Energy management system certifications (ISO 50001) Employee coverage (as at Dec. 31) in %17 43 40 Occupational safety and health management system certifications (ISO 45001 or similar) Employee coverage (as at Dec. 31) in %17 64 62 Accident rate (number of accidents per million working hours)18, 19 2.1 2.5 Benchmark in quality Quality management system certifications (ISO 9001 or similar) Employee coverage (as at Dec. 31) in %17 85 83 New field quality events (as at Dec. 31)20 29 30 Sustainable management practice Gender diversity - share of female executives and senior executives (as at Dec. 31) in % 19.9 19.1 of which share of female executives and senior executives excluding the USA (as at Dec 31) in % 19.8 18.8 OUR-BASICS-Live Integrity Perception Index in %12, 13 81 n.a. Innovation and digitalization Research and development expenses (net) in millions of euros 2,896 2,763 in % of sales 7.0 7.0

1 The CO2 emissions correspond to CO2 equivalents (CO2 e).

2 Definitions in accordance with the GHG Protocol. Scope 1 includes emissions from the burning of fossil fuels as part of Continental's own processes, and Scope 2 includes emissions from purchased electricity, steam and heat. CO2 emission factors correspond to CO2 equivalents (CO2 e).

3 Contains a small amount of imputed data for parts of the Continental Group that did not report data directly.

4 Excluding emissions from refrigerants.

5 Calculated using the market-based calculation method of the GHG Protocol. Where contract-specific emission factors were not available, the standard emission factors from Defra (September 2023) were used.

6 The calculated CO2 emissions for Fiscal 2023 using the location-based calculation method of the GHG Protocol are 1.46 Mio t CO2.

7 Generated through voluntary carbon credits. These certificates were obtained solely from reforestation and afforestation projects in fiscal 2023 and in previous years and were deleted exclusively for Continental in the Gold Standard, VCS, American Carbon Registry and Climate Action Reserve registries.

8 Definition: allocated business with zero-tailpipe-emission vehicles comprises all business with products for vehicles transporting goods and people.

9 The business can be allocated via the vehicle manufacturer, the vehicle platform or the product specification, for example. The data includes both pure business and attributable business, such as in the case of combined vehicle platforms. For the Tires, ContiTech and Contract Manufacturing group sectors, the sales reported at the end of the year were included. In the case of the Automotive group sector, a calculation was carried out for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles using internal, vehicle-specific planning data for sales and external data for production quantities; for medium and heavy commercial vehicles this was based on the relevant customer portfolio.

10 Definition: proportion of waste that has been sent for material recycling, thermal recovery or any other form of recycling or reuse.

11 Based on the self-assessment questionnaires via the sustainability platforms EcoVadis and NQC completed by suppliers selected for this process.

12 Definition: employee agreement on topics relating to sustainable engagement in the employee survey OUR BASICS Live.

13 This is based on the responses of 51,888 participants (PY: 46,199 participants) as a representative random sample across all Continental locations. The participation rate was 77% (PY: 75%).

14 Definition: sickness-related absence relative to contractual work time.

15 Excluding leasing personnel (i.e. permanent staff only).

16 Definition: voluntary departure of employees from the company relative to the average number of employees.

17 Valid certification and concluded recertification processes were counted, as well as ongoing recertification processes, if the achievement of recertification was considered highly probable.

18 Definition: number of accidents during working hours per million paid working hours. Counted from more than one lost day, i.e. with at least one lost day beyond the day of the accident.