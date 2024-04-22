Turn Change Into Opportunity - Embrace Sustainability
Integrated Sustainability Report 2023
"With our hardware, software and digitalization portfolio, we are uniquely positioned - as the mobility and material technology group for safe, smart and sustainable solutions."
Nikolai Setzer
Chairman of the Executive Board
Continental AG 2023 Integrated Sustainability Report
3
Development of Strategic Performance Indicators
Group Sustainability Scorecard
2023
2022
Carbon neutrality1, 2, 3
Direct CO2 emissions (Scope 1) in millions of metric tons of CO24
0.69
0.76
Indirect CO2 emissions (Scope 2) in millions of metric tons of CO25
0.216
0.23
Total own CO2 emissions (Scopes 1 and 2) in millions of metric tons of CO24
0.89
0.99
Use of negative CO2 emissions (CO2 removal) in millions of metric tons of CO27
0.00
0.03
Emission-free mobility and industries
Allocated business with zero-tailpipe-emission vehicles in millions of euros8, 9
2,244
1,657
Circular economy
Waste for recovery quota in %3, 10
87
85
Responsible value chain
Number of available, valid supplier self-assessment questionnaires (as at Dec. 31)11
1,291
1,009
Good working conditions
OUR-BASICS-Live Sustainable Engagement index in %12, 13
81
80
Sickness rate in %14, 15
3.2
3.7
Unforced fluctuation rate in %15, 16
6.0
7.8
Green and safe factories
Environmental management system certifications (ISO 14001)
Employee coverage (as at Dec. 31) in %17
76
76
Energy management system certifications (ISO 50001)
Employee coverage (as at Dec. 31) in %17
43
40
Occupational safety and health management system certifications (ISO 45001 or similar)
Employee coverage (as at Dec. 31) in %17
64
62
Accident rate (number of accidents per million working hours)18, 19
2.1
2.5
Benchmark in quality
Quality management system certifications (ISO 9001 or similar)
Employee coverage (as at Dec. 31) in %17
85
83
New field quality events (as at Dec. 31)20
29
30
Sustainable management practice
Gender diversity - share of female executives and senior executives (as at Dec. 31) in %
19.9
19.1
of which share of female executives and senior executives excluding the USA (as at Dec 31) in %
19.8
18.8
OUR-BASICS-Live Integrity Perception Index in %12, 13
81
n.a.
Innovation and digitalization
Research and development expenses (net) in millions of euros
2,896
2,763
in % of sales
7.0
7.0
1 The CO2 emissions correspond to CO2 equivalents (CO2 e).
2 Definitions in accordance with the GHG Protocol. Scope 1 includes emissions from the burning of fossil fuels as part of Continental's own processes, and Scope 2 includes emissions from purchased electricity, steam and heat. CO2 emission factors correspond to CO2 equivalents (CO2 e).
3 Contains a small amount of imputed data for parts of the Continental Group that did not report data directly.
4 Excluding emissions from refrigerants.
5 Calculated using the market-based calculation method of the GHG Protocol. Where contract-specific emission factors were not available, the standard emission factors from Defra (September 2023) were used.
6 The calculated CO2 emissions for Fiscal 2023 using the location-based calculation method of the GHG Protocol are 1.46 Mio t CO2.
7 Generated through voluntary carbon credits. These certificates were obtained solely from reforestation and afforestation projects in fiscal 2023 and in previous years and were deleted exclusively for Continental in the Gold Standard, VCS, American Carbon Registry and Climate Action Reserve registries.
8 Definition: allocated business with zero-tailpipe-emission vehicles comprises all business with products for vehicles transporting goods and people.
9 The business can be allocated via the vehicle manufacturer, the vehicle platform or the product specification, for example. The data includes both pure business and attributable business, such as in the case of combined vehicle platforms. For the Tires, ContiTech and Contract Manufacturing group sectors, the sales reported at the end of the year were included. In the case of the Automotive group sector, a calculation was carried out for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles using internal, vehicle-specific planning data for sales and external data for production quantities; for medium and heavy commercial vehicles this was based on the relevant customer portfolio.
10 Definition: proportion of waste that has been sent for material recycling, thermal recovery or any other form of recycling or reuse.
11 Based on the self-assessment questionnaires via the sustainability platforms EcoVadis and NQC completed by suppliers selected for this process.
12 Definition: employee agreement on topics relating to sustainable engagement in the employee survey OUR BASICS Live.
13 This is based on the responses of 51,888 participants (PY: 46,199 participants) as a representative random sample across all Continental locations. The participation rate was 77% (PY: 75%).
14 Definition: sickness-related absence relative to contractual work time.
15 Excluding leasing personnel (i.e. permanent staff only).
16 Definition: voluntary departure of employees from the company relative to the average number of employees.
17 Valid certification and concluded recertification processes were counted, as well as ongoing recertification processes, if the achievement of recertification was considered highly probable.
18 Definition: number of accidents during working hours per million paid working hours. Counted from more than one lost day, i.e. with at least one lost day beyond the day of the accident.
- Excluding leasing personnel (i.e. permanent staff only) and way-to-work accidents.
- Definition: a field quality event is a risk-minimizing measure for a product manufactured and/or sold by Continental based on a safety-related defect and/or non-compliance with regulations that was initiated by Continental, a customer and/or an authority.
Continental AG 2023 Integrated Sustainability Report Content
4
Content
Structure of the Continental Group
8
Strategy of the Continental Group
12
Sustainability Management in the Continental Group
15
Development of Material Sustainability Topic Areas
17
Carbon Neutrality
17
Emission-free Mobility and Industries
24
Circular Economy
26
Responsible Value Chain
28
Innovation and Digitalization
33
Green and Safe Factories
38
Long-term Value Creation
41
Good Working Conditions
60
Benchmark in Quality
79
Safe Mobility
80
Sustainable Management Practice
81
Corporate Citizenship
102
Risks and Opportunities
103
Continental's Internal Control and Risk Management System
103
Material Risks
108
Material Opportunities
114
Statement on Overall Risk and Opportunities Situation
116
Notes and Additional Information
117
Information in Accordance with the EU Taxonomy Regulation
117
Performance Indicator Index
123
GRI Index
126
UN Global Compact Index
128
SDG Index
129
TCFD Index
130
SASB Index
131
Key Memberships and Participations
132
Sustainability Indices and Ratings
133
Independent Auditor's Reports
134
Letter from the Executive Board
In an era defined by unprecedented challenges and opportunities, our commitment to sustainability stands at the forefront of our values at Continental. By embracing sustainability, we can make systematic use of such opportunities. As we continue on our journey of progress and responsibility, it is my honor to present this year's Sustainability Report.
In addition to our defined material topics, we like to think of sustainability in terms of four pivotal dimensions:
- Ambitious
- Viable
- Compliant
- Passionate
AMBITIOUS:Our aspirations are rooted in a vision of a future where our actions speak louder than words. We are committed to making a positive impact by striving for carbon neutrality, fostering zero-emission mobility and industries, championing a circular economy, and cultivating a responsible value chain. Embracing these ambitions reflects our belief in the power of innovation and collaboration to shape sustainable industries.
VIABLE:Sustainability is not just a principle; it is a dynamic force that requires viable initiatives to propel change. We understand the urgency of our commitment and pledge to develop sustainable and scalable businesses that match the speed of our markets and customers. This commitment is not just a promise, but also a strategy aimed at promoting our economic resilience, ensuring that sustainability becomes an integral part of our business operations, creating a lasting impact for the benefit of today's generations as well as those still to come.
COMPLIANT:As stewards of the environment and responsible corporate citizens, compliance with sustainability requirements is not just a legal obligation - it is our ethical duty. With this in mind, we have established systematic corporate governance measures to ensure adherence to applicable sustainability standards. Our aim in doing so is to set an example for the industry, illustrating how conscientious corporate practices can pave the way for a more sustainable and responsible future.
PASSIONATE:Beyond strategies and compliance, our journey toward sustainability is fueled by the unwavering passion of our employees. Their commitment to contributing to a better future is the driving force behind our success. We believe that true change comes from within, and we strive to further unleash the passion of our workforce that inspires us to continuously innovate, adapt, and lead the way toward a more sustainable future.
In line with our company vision - Creating value for a better tomorrow - this report encapsulates our dedication to sustainability across these four dimensions. As we navigate the complexities of the automotive industry, we are not only shaping our own future but also influencing the course of an entire sector. Together - with ambition, viability, compliance and passion - we are embarking on a journey that goes beyond profit margins; it is a commitment to building a legacy of sustainability.
Thank you for joining us on this transformative journey.
With kind regards,
Dr. Ariane Reinhart
Member of the Executive Board
Group Human Relations, Group Sustainability and Director of Labor Relations
Information on Reporting
This is Continental's thirteenth sustainability report. It is also the supporting document to complete the communication on progress questionnaire for the UN Global Compact.
Integrated sustainability reporting concept
Continental has published a sustainability report every year since 2012 and a combined non-financial statement each year since 2018, with both reports looking at the past fiscal year. The main medium of our sustainability reporting is the integrated sustainability report. This report brings together information, in a modular for- mat, from the company's combined non-financial statement, management report, consolidated financial statements and other sources, as well as additional information.
Reporting standards
The reporting considers the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the UN Global Compact, the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). The relevant references to the single standards can be found starting on page 129.
Reporting period
The report covers the 2023 fiscal year from January 1 to Decem- ber 31, 2023, and was published on April 22, 2024.
Scope of consolidation
The integrated sustainability report encompasses the same scope of consolidation as for the consolidated financial statements (see Note 2 "General Information and Accounting Principles" on page 136 of the annual report).
Material topics
The material topics in our sustainability strategy, and therefore our sustainability reporting, were identified in 2019 on the basis of a stakeholder survey of more than 1,700 stakeholders, as well as additional analyses. The table below provides an overview of these key topics and indicates the reports in which they are specifically covered.
Reports in which the individual topics are covered
Integrated
Statutory reporting
Key topics in the sustainability
sustainability
Combined non-financial statement
Management report in
Other annual reporting
strategy
report
in the annual report
the annual report
(not part of the management report)
1
Carbon neutrality
X
X
2
Emission-free mobility and industries
X
X
3
Circular economy
X
X
4
Responsible value chain
X
X
5
Good working conditions
X
X
6
Green and safe factories
X
X
7
Innovation and digitalization
X
X
(Research and
Development section)
8
Benchmark for quality
X
X
9
Safe mobility
X
X
(Research and
Development section)
10
Long-term value creation
X
X
(Corporate
Management and
Economic Report section)
11
Sustainable management practice
X
X
X
(Corporate Governance
section)
12
Corporate citizenship
X
Topics covered in the various reporting formats
The integrated sustainability report presents the management approach and results, including key performance indicators and other key figures and examples, for each key topic of the sustainability strategy. By contrast, the combined non-financial statement in accordance with Sections 315b and 315c in conjunction with Sections 289b to 289e of the German Commercial Code (HGB) focuses exclusively on information required by law.
Significance of color coding and the applicable auditor's report
Text and assurance markings
The main content of this integrated sustainability report is derived from Continental AG corporate publications, such as the consolidated financial statements, the annual report or the remuneration report, which were audited by an independent auditor. It should be noted that the audits were carried out in a different context, such as the statutory audit, and that the audited content for this integrated sustainability report was recompiled. Further selected information in this report was subject to an additional audit with limited assurance by an independent auditor. The entire integrated sustainability report has not been assured. The externally verified content is color-coded as per the following overview.
Color coding
Significance
Applicable auditor's report
Page reference
auditor's report
This text section is derived from Continental AG corporate publications
Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial
Statements and the Consolidated Management
(consolidated financial statements, management report incl. the combined
Yellow marking
Report
non-financial statement or remuneration report), which was assured by an
independent auditor.
Auditor's Report on the Remuneration Report
Independent Practitioner's Report on a Limited
134
Green marking
This text section has been assured in a separate audit for the integrated
Assurance Engagement on selected Sustainability
sustainability report.
Information in the Integrated Sustainability Report
of Continental AG
No color-coding
This text has not been subject to an external audit.
---
---
Corporate Profile
Structure of the Continental Group
Source: 2023 Annual Report> Management Report > Corporate Profile > Structure of the Continental Group
Automotive, Tires and ContiTech: the three strong pillars of the Continental Group.
Organizational structure
The Continental Group is divided into four group sectors: Automo- tive, Tires, ContiTech and Contract Manufacturing. As of January 1, 2024, these comprise a total of 16 business areas.
A group sector or business area with overall responsibility for a business, including its results, is classified according to product requirements, market trends, customer groups and distribution channels.
Business responsibility
Overall responsibility for managing the company is borne by the Executive Board of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (AG). The Auto- motive, Tires and ContiTech group sectors are each represented on the Executive Board.
The group functions of Continental AG are represented by the chairman of the Executive Board, the chief financial officer, the Executive Board member responsible for Human Relations and the Executive Board member responsible for Integrity and Law, and
assume the functions required to manage the Continental Group across the group sectors. They include, in particular, Finance, Con- trolling, IT, Human Relations, Sustainability, Law and Intellectual Property, Internal Audit, Quality Management, and Compliance. The Group Purchasing group function is represented by the Executive Board member responsible for the Tires group sector.
Customer structure
With a 64% share of consolidated sales, the automotive industry - with the exception of the replacement business - is our most important customer group. This industry is particularly important for the growth of the Automotive group sector. In the Tires group sec- tor, sales to dealers and end users represent the largest share of the tire-replacement business. In the ContiTech group sector, the customer base is made up of the energy, agriculture and construction industries, interior design and the automotive and replacement businesses. In the Contract Manufacturing group sector, Vitesco Technologies constitutes the sole customer.
Companies and locations
Continental AG is the parent company of the Continental Group. In addition to Continental AG, the Continental Group comprises 457 companies, including non-controlled companies. The Continental team is made up of 202,763 employees at 505 locations for pro- duction, research & development and administration in 56 countries and markets. Added to this are distribution locations, with 865 company-owned tire outlets and a total of around 5,300 franchises and operations with a Continental brand presence.
The Automotive group sector offers technologies for safety, brake, chassis, motion and motion-control systems. Its portfolio also includes innovative solutions for assisted and automated driving, display and operating technologies, audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior as well as intelligent information and communication technology associated with the mobility services of fleet operators and commercial vehicle manufacturers. Comprehensive activities relating to vehicle connectivity, architecture and elec- tronics, as well as high-performance computers and software solu- tions, round off the range of products and services.
The group sector is divided into five business areas as of January 1, 2024:
- Architecture and Networking
- Autonomous Mobility
- Safety and Motion
- Software and Central Technologies
- User Experience
The Smart Mobility business area was discontinued effective Decem- ber 31, 2023, and since January 1, 2024, has been included in the Automotive group sector.
With its premium portfolio in the car, truck, bus, two-wheel and specialty tire segment, the Tires group sector stands for innovative solutions in tire technology. Intelligent products and services related to tires and the promotion of sustainability complete the portfolio. For specialist dealers and fleet management, Tires offers digital tire monitoring and tire management systems, in addition to other services, with the aim of keeping fleets mobile and increasing their efficiency. With its tires, Continental contributes to safe, efficient and environmentally friendly mobility. In the reporting year, 26% of sales in Tires related to business with vehicle manufactur- ers, and 74% related to the tire-replacement business. The group sector is divided into five business areas:
- Original Equipment
- Replacement APAC
- Replacement EMEA
- Replacement The Americas
- Specialty Tires
The ContiTech group sector focuses on development and materials expertise in products and systems made from rubber, plastic, metal and textiles, which can also be equipped with electronic components to optimize their functionality for custom service applica- tions. ContiTech's industrial growth areas are primarily in energy, agriculture and construction as well as interior design. ContiTech also serves the automotive and transportation industries along with the railway engineering sector. In the reporting year, 48% of sales in ContiTech related to business with automotive manufacturers, and 52% to business with other industries and in the automotive replacement market.
The group sector is divided into five business areas as of January 1, 2024:
- Industrial Solutions Americas
- Industrial Solutions APAC
- Industrial Solutions EMEA
- Original Equipment Solutions
- Surface Solutions
The Advanced Dynamics Solutions, Conveying Solutions, Industrial Fluid Solutions, Mobile Fluid Systems and Power Transmission Group business areas, as they existed in this setup until December 31, 2023, have been reassigned to the three regional Industrial Solutions business areas and the Original Equipment Solutions business area.
The contract manufacturing of products by Continental companies for Vitesco Technologies is consolidated in the Contract Manufacturing group sector. This contract manufacturing is not intended to be a permanent situation; rather, the operational separation of production will continue to be promoted and the volume of contract manufacturing reduced. Contract Manufacturing includes one business area:
- Contract Manufacturing
Globally interconnected value creation
Research and development (R&D) took place at 95 locations in the reporting year, predominantly in close proximity to our customers to ensure that Continental can respond flexibly to their various requirements and to regional market conditions. This applies particularly to projects of the Automotive and ContiTech group sectors. In the Tires group sector, R&D is largely centrally organized, since product requirements for tires are much the same across the world.
They are adapted according to the specific requirements of each market. Continental generally invests around 7% of sales in R&D each year. For more information, see the Research and Development section.
Continental processes a wide range of raw materials and semi-finished products. The purchasing volume in the reporting year was €29.1 billion in total, €19.8 billion of which was for production ma- terials. Electronics and electromechanical components together make up around 43% of the Continental Group's purchasing volume for production materials, which are primarily used in the Auto-
Globally interconnected value creation
motive and Contract Manufacturing group sectors, while mechanical components account for around 20%. Natural rubber and oil- based chemicals as well as synthetic rubber and carbon black are key raw materials for the Tires and ContiTech group sectors. The total purchasing volume for these materials likewise amounts to around 20% of the total volume for production materials. For more information, see the Development of Raw Materials Markets section in the economic report.
Production and sales in the Automotive and ContiTech group sectors are organized across regions. For the Tires group sector, economies of scale play a key role when it comes to tire manufacturing. Low production costs coupled with large volumes and proximity to our customers or high rates of regional growth constitute key success factors. For this reason, manufacturing takes place at major locations in the dominant automotive markets, namely Europe, the USA and China. Tires are sold worldwide via our dealer network with tire outlets and franchises, as well as through tire trading in general.
R&D
Purchasing
Production
Sales & Distribution
Innovative
Diverse
Global
Local
€2.9 billion in expenditure
€29.1 billion in volumes
209 locations
€41.4 billion in sales
