Continental : Jaguar Chooses Continental's PremiumContact 6 Tires as Original Equipment for its All-Electric I-PACE

12/06/2021
December 06, 2021
Jaguar Chooses Continental's PremiumContact 6 Tires as Original Equipment for its All-Electric I-PACE
  • PremiumContact 6 tires optimized to deliver maximum efficiency, safety and comfort for dynamically driven e-vehicles
  • All Continental tires available for the I-PACE are equipped with ContiSeal technology
  • Six of the world's top 10 makers of electric vehicles rely on OEM tires by Continental
Also for the latest iteration of the Jaguar I-PACE, Jaguar Land Rover has chosen to rely on premium tires by Continental.

Hanover, Germany, December 6, 2021. Jaguar Land Rover continues to rely on Continental's 22‑inch PremiumContact 6 summer tires featuring an XL (extra load) rating and ContiSeal puncture protection as original equipment for the latest iteration of its all-electric I-PACE SUVs. In the ADAC's comprehensive 2021 test of summer tires, the PremiumContact 6 (in 205/55 R 16 V) came out on top of the pack. The PremiumContact 6 is specially engineered for dynamic handling and driving comfort as well as short braking distances and outstanding cornering stability even at high speeds.

ContiSeal is a technology which enables drivers to continue driving safely even if a tire has incurred a puncture. A highly elastic protective layer on the inside of the tire encapsulates penetrating foreign bodies within fractions of a second, thus reliably sealing the damaged area even after the foreign body is no longer in the tire, e.g. as a result of rotational forces. The molecular structure of this layer is so effective that even holes up to five millimeters in diameter are reliably sealed. In this way, the adverse consequences of around 80 percent of all common punctures can be prevented.

In 2020, six of the world's 10 highest-volume manufacturers of electric vehicles placed their confidence in tires engineered by Continental.

Approved tires for the Jaguar I-PACE (also available for purchase from dealers):

Continental PremiumContact 6, 255/40 R22 103V XL

Disclaimer

Continental AG published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 08:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
