  1. Markets
  2. Stock Allemagne
  3. Continental AG
  4. News
  5. Continental : Model review
Security CON

CONTINENTAL AG

Equities CON DE0005439004

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12:43:52 2023-09-01 pm EDT Intraday chart for Continental AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
67.31 EUR -1.91% -0.09% +20.29%
06:38pm CONTINENTAL : Model review: overall prudence ahead of a news-rich H2 23 Alphavalue
Aug. 31 European companies cut jobs as economy sputters RE

CONTINENTAL : Model review: overall prudence ahead of a news-rich H2 23

Today at 12:38 pm

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Continental AG

CONTINENTAL : Model review: overall prudence ahead of a news-rich H2 23 Alphavalue
European companies cut jobs as economy sputters RE
Companies sell their businesses in Russia RE
Continental AG Reportedly Mulls Options for ContiTech Unit's Car Business MT
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 08/21/2023 - 3:15 p.m. DP
'MM': Conti examines concentration on tires and plastics - partial sales possible DP
Continental soars - 'MM' on split-up plans DP
Continental considering sale of ContiTech's car division - manager magazin RE
Continental Reportedly Considers Sell-Off of ContiTech Car Business CI
US imports of auto parts face scrutiny under law on Chinese forced labor RE
US imports of auto parts face scrutiny under law on Chinese forced labor MR
CONTINENTAL AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating MD
CONTINENTAL AG : Buy rating from Warburg Research MD
CONTINENTAL AG : Goldman Sachs remains a Sell rating MD
CONTINENTAL AG : DZ Bank sticks Neutral MD
CONTINENTAL : Q2 23: Expected guidance adjustments lead to a focus on the Automotive margin Alphavalue
CONTINENTAL AG : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating MD
Germany’s DAX Closes Higher as Italy Clarifies Windfall Tax on Banks MT
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Transcript : Continental Aktiengesellschaft, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2023 CI
INTERVIEW - Katja Duerrfeld, Continental: Strong growth in China, weak demand in the US and EU MT
CONTINENTAL AG : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS MD
CONTINENTAL AG : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating MD
Continental Cuts FY23 Sales Forecast Range MT
Continental fights for price rises, to keep costs in check RE

Chart Continental AG

Chart Continental AG
More charts

Company Profile

Continental AG specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of tires and automotive equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - automotive systems (48%): basic brakes (No. 1 worldwide), electronic braking circuits (No. 2 worldwide), chassis components, control systems, etc.; - tires (35.4%): automobile, motorcycle, light, industrial and farm trucks tires, etc.; - technical elastomers (16.6%): products made of rubber (belts, tubing, and hoses), plastic materials for the automotive, railroad, mining, and similar industries. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (17.5%), Europe (29.1%), North America (27.2%), Asia (21.7%) and other (4.5%).
Sector
Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts
Calendar
2023-11-08 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Continental AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
68.62EUR
Average target price
82.81EUR
Spread / Average Target
+20.68%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG
Chart Analysis Continental AG
+20.29% 14 885 M $
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD
Chart Analysis Hyundai Mobis Co.,Ltd
+15.96% 15 894 M $
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Weichai Power Co., Ltd.
-2.86% 13 408 M $
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.
+8.73% 13 233 M $
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Chart Analysis Magna International Inc.
+5.93% 16 803 M $
BORGWARNER INC.
Chart Analysis BorgWarner Inc.
+2.51% 9 579 M $
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Chart Analysis Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
+18.78% 9 561 M $
AISIN CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Aisin Corporation
+37.62% 9 008 M $
LEAR CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Lear Corporation
+18.78% 8 465 M $
AUTOLIV, INC.
Chart Analysis Autoliv, Inc.
+27.98% 8 264 M $
Other Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts
Discover our Free Content to Help You Better Understand the Stock Market.
100% Free Registration
fermer