Equities CON DE0005439004
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12:43:52 2023-09-01 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|67.31 EUR
|-1.91%
|-0.09%
|+20.29%
|06:38pm
|CONTINENTAL : Model review: overall prudence ahead of a news-rich H2 23
|Aug. 31
|European companies cut jobs as economy sputters
|RE
CONTINENTAL : Model review: overall prudence ahead of a news-rich H2 23
Today at 12:38 pm
Continental AG specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of tires and automotive equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - automotive systems (48%): basic brakes (No. 1 worldwide), electronic braking circuits (No. 2 worldwide), chassis components, control systems, etc.; - tires (35.4%): automobile, motorcycle, light, industrial and farm trucks tires, etc.; - technical elastomers (16.6%): products made of rubber (belts, tubing, and hoses), plastic materials for the automotive, railroad, mining, and similar industries. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (17.5%), Europe (29.1%), North America (27.2%), Asia (21.7%) and other (4.5%).
Calendar
2023-11-08 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
CONTINENTAL : Q2 23: Expected guidance adjustments lead to a focus on the Automotive margin
August 10, 2023 at 03:06 am
INTERVIEW - Katja Duerrfeld, Continental: Strong growth in China, weak demand in the US and EU
August 09, 2023 at 07:46 am
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
68.62EUR
Average target price
82.81EUR
Spread / Average Target
+20.68%
EPS Revisions
