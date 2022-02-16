Continental : New Full Electric Mercedes EQA Equipped Ex Works with Continental Tires

The WinterContact TS 850 P for the Mercedes EQA comes as standard with Continental runflat technology, which is available for the EcoContact 6 on an optional basis as well. In case of tire damage it prevents the sidewall from getting trapped between the road and the rim, in which case the tire can slip off. Drivers can thus continue for up to 80 kilometres in order to get to a workshop.
In addition, Continental also offers a wide range of summer, winter and all-season replacement tires in many countries. These include various test winning tire models such as the AllSeasonContact.
Carmakers throughout the world rely on Continental as a leading tire manufacturer. Almost every third vehicle from European production comes off the line with Continental tires. Continental supplies six of the world's ten most successful makers of electric vehicles with tires ex works.
The following products and sizes have been approved for the Mercedes EQA as standard equipment in many countries:
EcoContact 6, 235/55 R18 100T; 235/50 R19 103T; 235/45 R20 100T
WinterContact TS 850 P, 215/60 R18 98T