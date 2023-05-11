Advanced search
    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
2023-05-11
65.26 EUR   -1.00%
03:47aContinental : New Head of Sustainability at Continental Tires
PU
05/10ADRs End Mostly Higher, Evotec, Credit Agricole, Continental Trade Actively
DJ
05/10CONTINENTAL AG : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
Continental : New Head of Sustainability at Continental Tires

05/11/2023
Press Release
May 11, 2023
New Head of Sustainability at Continental Tires
  • Jorge Almeida is the new Head of Sustainability at Continental Tires
  • Former Head Claus Petschick retires
  • Continental is taking a holistic approach towards sustainability, from responsible sourcing of raw materials to recycling end-of-life tires
Jorge Almeida, new Head of Sustainability at Continental Tires.
Christian Kötz, Head of the Tires Group Sector and member of the Executive Board of Continental AG.
Claus Petschick, Head of Sustainability at Continental Tires.

Hanover, Germany, May 11, 2023. Jorge Almeida will take over as Head of Sustainability at Continental Tires with effect from May 1, 2023. As of now, he will be responsible for the strategic positioning and global management of the premium tire manufacturer's sustainability activities. In his new role, he reports directly to Christian Kötz, Head of the Tires Group Sector and member of the Executive Board of Continental AG. Almeida has worked for Continental for 28 years in various functions and regions. He has extensive experience in the areas of Finance, Human Relations and Purchasing. Most recently, the 52-year-old was responsible for all business activities of the Tires Group Sector in the Andina region (covering Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela). Prior to that, he was Head of Purchasing and Strategic Sourcing for Rubber Sector and Group Indirect Materials. Claus Petschick (61), former Head of Sustainability, is retiring after more than 30 years at Continental.

"I would like to expressly thank Claus Petschick for his outstanding commitment. He has contributed significantly to the success of Continental Tires in various functions over a period of more than 30 years. Most recently, he strategically realigned and drove forward our sustainability activities. Our comprehensive sustainability strategy bears his signature," says Kötz. He adds, "We want to become the most progressive tire manufacturer in terms of environmental and social responsibility. Jorge Almeida will now consistently develop our sustainability strategy and ensure its global implementation. He can build on a broad foundation and the strong support of our highly motivated Tires team. I wish him all the best and every success in his new role."

Continental pursues ambitious goals with regard to sustainability and aims to become the most progressive tire manufacturer by 2030. Sustainable and responsible business has been an integral part of the premium tire manufacturer's corporate strategy for many years already. The focus is on the strategic issues of climate change mitigation, low-emission transportation, the circular economy and responsible supply chains, thereby covering all phases of a tire's value chain.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Continental AG published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 07:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
