  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/13 04:00:13 am
94.395 EUR   +0.16%
03:51aCONTINENTAL : UltraContact – durability in rubber
PU
03:51aCONTINENTAL : New UltraContact with Innovative Technology
PU
03:51aCONTINENTAL : The new Continental UltraContact summer tire
PU
Continental : New UltraContact with Innovative Technology

01/13/2022 | 03:51am EST
Press Release
January 13, 2022
New UltraContact with Innovative Technology
  • New compound and new tread for long service life
  • Robust carcass for long durability
  • New concept for good wet characteristics and low road noise
Hanover, January 2022. With the new UltraContact, Continental is now offering a summer tire with a very long service life and the familiar safety standards. For this, the tire developers have redesigned the compound and tread to combine more kilometers and maximum robustness with safe handling characteristics and low rolling resistance.

To achieve the long service life, a new, very robust rubber compound was developed for the tread, known as the YellowChili compound. It contains a special network of durable polymer compounds that make possible less abrasion than the usual compounds. Thanks to its high-quality ingredients, it can also interlock well with the road surface to give a high level of grip - important for good start off, precise steering and safe braking distances.

Another way to reduce abrasion and extend service life is the specially developed tread. The combination of a high number of sipes with solid tread ribs ensures high stiffness and stability, as the pressure is distributed evenly across the entire contact surface.

Continental's tyre engineers have developed a robust construction as the tyre is intended for a long service life. In addition, many of the tire sizes of the new UltraContact are equipped with a rim protection rib, which offers additional protection for the bottom area of the sidewall.

Short braking distances, even on wet roads, are among the most important tire characteristics. With the new UltraContact, the large number of different slanted sipes ensure good discharge of water from the contact surface into the tread grooves and tire shoulders. This so-called bevel-sipe concept - a bevel is a chamfered surface - accelerates water removal, ensuring short braking distances in rain.

Ride comfort is strongly associated with low tire/road noise. Physically, noises are sound waves at different frequencies. To keep them low, small elements - known as "noise breakers" - are introduced into the grooves between the tread strips. Like a wave breaker, they reduce noise emission without hindering water removal.

The newly-designed sidewall shows the new four-section layout of future Continental tire generations for the first time. The product name is placed opposite the clearly visible dimension specification; a large Continental logo is also shown twice on the sidewall. High-quality design elements can be seen between the logos and the model or size designation. Another new feature is that the product name can also be seen in the tread grooves.

Disclaimer

Continental AG published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 08:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 33 141 M 37 916 M 37 916 M
Net income 2021 1 083 M 1 239 M 1 239 M
Net Debt 2021 3 345 M 3 827 M 3 827 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 18 849 M 21 531 M 21 565 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 192 495
Free-Float -
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 94,24 €
Average target price 109,50 €
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nikolai Setzer Chairman-Executive Board
Katja Dürrfeld Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gilles Mabire Chief Technology Officer
Gunter Dunkel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG1.21%21 531
DENSO CORPORATION4.07%66 250
APTIV PLC-3.18%43 225
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.5.02%26 009
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.1.57%22 533
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD2.95%20 081