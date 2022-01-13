Continental : New UltraContact with Innovative Technology

Hanover, January 2022. With the new UltraContact, Continental is now offering a summer tire with a very long service life and the familiar safety standards. For this, the tire developers have redesigned the compound and tread to combine more kilometers and maximum robustness with safe handling characteristics and low rolling resistance.

To achieve the long service life, a new, very robust rubber compound was developed for the tread, known as the YellowChili compound. It contains a special network of durable polymer compounds that make possible less abrasion than the usual compounds. Thanks to its high-quality ingredients, it can also interlock well with the road surface to give a high level of grip - important for good start off, precise steering and safe braking distances.

Another way to reduce abrasion and extend service life is the specially developed tread. The combination of a high number of sipes with solid tread ribs ensures high stiffness and stability, as the pressure is distributed evenly across the entire contact surface.