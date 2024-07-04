CONTINENTAL : Oddo BHF remains underperform

Oddo BHF reiterates its 'underperform' rating and 60-euro price target on Continental, despite a positive statement from its management, with the analyst awaiting 'possible confirmation in the coming quarters in order to become more constructive'.



While yesterday's announcement was undeniably a pleasant surprise, it nonetheless raises questions about the lack of visibility and volatility of the equipment manufacturer's results", he explains, also pointing to an environment that remains difficult.



From a sector standpoint, the research department still prefers a tire 'pure player' like Michelin, and believes that the German group's read-across on the tire segment is positive (operating margin up sharply in the second quarter).



