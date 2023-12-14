Hanover, December 14, 2023. Continental officially opened its new corporate headquarters on December 13, 2023, at a ceremony held in Hanover, Germany. The campus on Hans-Böckler-Allee marks a further milestone for the technology company in its more than 150-year history. "We have created a place where our vision, values and culture can come alive in an open, connected and sustainable working environment. It is an expression of our sense of togetherness and a symbol of our long-term aspirations," said Continental CEO Nikolai Setzer at the opening ceremony in Hanover on Wednesday.

Among the more than 150 guests were prominent representatives from business, politics and culture, including Lower Saxony's minister president Stephan Weil and Hanover's mayor Belit Onay. "The new corporate headquarters is a clear and architecturally impressive commitment from Continental to Lower Saxony and its state capital of Hanover. Continental is a strong and reliable business partner and an important employer in the region. I hope the employees feel at home at the new campus and wish the entire company a successful future," remarked minister president Weil.

"With its former headquarters at Königsworther Platz and on Vahrenwalder Straße, Continental left an enduring impression on the city of Hanover. And it has done so once again with this new impressive building - which also marks the eastern gateway to the city. With its modern, sustainable architecture and the innovative utilization concept, the building is a perfect fit for Hanover," said Mayor Onay.

The new Continental campus comprises six buildings. A prominent feature of the complex is a suspended bridge spanning 75 meters, which crosses Hans-Böckler-Allee to link the northern and southern parts of the campus.