Continental Opens Training Center in Gifhorn

Hubertus Heil (SPD), Federal Minister of Labor and Social Affairs: "The world of work is changing rapidly as a result of technological and social developments. This requires bold and responsible action from everyone involved. Continental's 'from work to work' initiative is a prime example of how a socially fair transformation can be shaped with courage and drive. Here in Gifhorn, the employees of today are being equipped for the work of tomorrow. This will safeguard local jobs and industry, which I'm happy about not only as Minister of Labor, but as a member of the Bundestag with a close connection to the region."

Continental employees at the Gifhorn location will be trained to meet the needs of Stiebel Eltron as well as those of the regional labor market. Stiebel Eltron is planning to set up a stainless steel cylinder production facility for heat pump heating systems at Continental's location in Gifhorn. With this in mind, Continental and Stiebel Eltron have signed a letter of intent to take over production and functional areas. In July 2023, Continental announced that it would be phasing out its business activities at the location by the end of 2027.