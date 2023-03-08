Advanced search
Continental : Prel. Consolidated Financial Statements -

03/08/2023 | 02:57am EST
Preliminary

Consolidated Financial

Statements

2022

2The following results and amounts are preliminary2statements that have not yet been approved or adopted by the Supervisory Board.

2022 Preliminary Consolidated Financial Statements

1

Continental Group

The following table generally shows the figures for continuing operations in the reporting and comparative periods, with free cash flow (continuing and discontinued operations), net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent and earnings per share referring to continuing and discontinued operations in the comparative period.

€ millions

2022

2021

Δ in %

Sales

39,408.9

33,765.2

16.7

EBITDA

3,966.0

4,104.2

-3.4

in % of sales

10.1

12.2

EBIT

754.8

1,845.8

-59.1

in % of sales

1.9

5.5

Net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent1

66.6

1,435.2

-95.4

Basic earnings per share in €1

0.33

7.18

-95.4

Diluted earnings per share in €1

0.33

7.18

-95.4

Adjusted sales2

39,265.6

33,606.3

16.8

Adjusted operating result (adjusted EBIT)3

1,950.7

1,854.7

5.2

in % of adjusted sales

5.0

5.5

Free cash flow (continuing operations)

90.6

1,070.3

-91.5

Free cash flow (continuing and discontinued operations)

90.6

1,372.4

-93.4

Net indebtedness

4,499.4

3,765.5

19.5

Gearing ratio in %1

32.8

29.7

Total equity1

13,735.0

12,668.5

8.4

Equity ratio in %1

36.2

35.5

Number of employees as at December 314

199,038

190,875

4.3

Dividend per share in €

1.505

2.20

Share price at year end6 in €

55.98

93.11

-39.9

Share price at year high6 in €

99.80

118.53

Share price at year low6 in €

44.31

87.53

1

In the year under review, the Continental Group changed the methodology used for the recognition of uncertain tax positions. The comparative period has been adjusted

accordingly. For more information, see Note 2 (General Information and Accounting Principles) of the notes to the consolidate d financial statements.

2

Before changes in the scope of consolidation.

3

Before amortization of intangible assets from purchase price allocation (PPA), changes in the scope of consolidation, and spe cial effects.

4

Excluding trainees.

  1. Subject to the approval of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 27, 2023.
  2. All market prices are quotations of the Continental share in the Xetra system of Deutsche Börse AG. In order to improve compa rability, figures prior to September 16, 2021, have been adjusted to account for the effect from the spin-off of Vitesco Technologies. Data source: Bloomberg.

Public

2022 Preliminary Consolidated Financial Statements

2

Development of the Group Sectors:

Automotive

Automotive in € millions

2022

2021

Δ in %

Sales

18,321.6

15,357.4

19.3

EBITDA

962.5

666.8

44.3

in % of sales

5.3

4.3

EBIT

-970.1

-374.6

-159.0

in % of sales

-5.3

-2.4

Research and development expenses (net)

2,387.7

2,136.6

11.8

in % of sales

13.0

13.9

Depreciation and amortization1

1,932.6

1,041.4

85.6

thereof impairment2

880.9

12.5

6,947.2

Capital expenditure3

1,342.0

1,046.2

28.3

in % of sales

7.3

6.8

Operating assets as at December 31

8,322.6

8,463.8

-1.7

Operating assets (average)

8,747.4

8,110.5

7.9

ROCE in %

-11.1

-4.6

Number of employees as at December 314

97,575

89,350

9.2

Adjusted sales5

18,219.6

15,357.4

18.6

Adjusted operating result (adjusted EBIT)6

-30.1

-215.2

86.0

in % of adjusted sales

-0.2

-1.4

  1. Excluding impairment on financial investments.
  2. Impairment also includes necessary reversals of impairment losses.
  3. Capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment, and software.
  4. Excluding trainees.
  5. Before changes in the scope of consolidation.
  6. Before amortization of intangible assets from purchase price allocation (PPA), changes in the scope of consolidation, and special effects.

Public

2022 Preliminary Consolidated Financial Statements

3

Development of the Group Sectors:

Tires

Tires in € millions

2022

2021

Δ in %

Sales

14,005.2

11,807.6

18.6

EBITDA

2,644.7

2,525.9

4.7

in % of sales

18.9

21.4

EBIT

1,723.6

1,700.6

1.4

in % of sales

12.3

14.4

Research and development expenses (net)

319.8

293.8

8.8

in % of sales

2.3

2.5

Depreciation and amortization1

921.1

825.3

11.6

thereof impairment2

82.3

5.9

1,294.9

Capital expenditure3

818.6

626.0

30.8

in % of sales

5.8

5.3

Operating assets as at December 31

7,369.3

6,548.2

12.5

Operating assets (average)

7,508.2

6,625.5

13.3

ROCE in %

23.0

25.7

Number of employees as at December 314

56,987

57,217

-0.4

Adjusted sales5

14,005.2

11,807.6

18.6

Adjusted operating result (adjusted EBIT)6

1,841.6

1,729.2

6.5

in % of adjusted sales

13.1

14.6

  1. Excluding impairment on financial investments.
  2. Impairment also includes necessary reversals of impairment losses.
  3. Capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment, and software.
  4. Excluding trainees.
  5. Before changes in the scope of consolidation.
  6. Before amortization of intangible assets from purchase price allocation (PPA), changes in the scope of consolidation, and special effects.

Public

2022 Preliminary Consolidated Financial Statements

4

Development of the Group Sectors:

ContiTech

ContiTech in € millions

2022

2021

Δ in %

Sales

6,594.3

5,912.6

11.5

EBITDA

486.4

833.7

-41.7

in % of sales

7.4

14.1

EBIT

166.5

514.7

-67.7

in % of sales

2.5

8.7

Research and development expenses (net)

163.8

156.5

4.7

in % of sales

2.5

2.6

Depreciation and amortization1

319.9

319.0

0.3

thereof impairment2

3.4

-3.1

209.7

Capital expenditure3

199.8

204.4

-2.3

in % of sales

3.0

3.5

Operating assets as at December 31

3,169.4

3,096.0

2.4

Operating assets (average)

3,275.8

3,070.3

6.7

ROCE in %

5.1

16.8

Number of employees as at December 314

41,798

40,960

2.0

Adjusted sales5

6,553.0

5,753.7

13.9

Adjusted operating result (adjusted EBIT)6

308.1

429.3

-28.2

in % of adjusted sales

4.7

7.5

  1. Excluding impairment on financial investments.
  2. Impairment also includes necessary reversals of impairment losses.
  3. Capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment, and software.
  4. Excluding trainees.
  5. Before changes in the scope of consolidation.
  6. Before amortization of intangible assets from purchase price allocation (PPA), changes in the scope of consolidation, and special effects.

Public

Disclaimer

Continental AG published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 07:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
