Continental : Prel. Consolidated Financial Statements

2The following results and amounts are preliminary2statements that have not yet been approved or adopted by the Supervisory Board.

2022 Preliminary Consolidated Financial Statements 1

Continental Group

The following table generally shows the figures for continuing operations in the reporting and comparative periods, with free cash flow (continuing and discontinued operations), net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent and earnings per share referring to continuing and discontinued operations in the comparative period.

€ millions 2022 2021 Δ in % Sales 39,408.9 33,765.2 16.7 EBITDA 3,966.0 4,104.2 -3.4 in % of sales 10.1 12.2 EBIT 754.8 1,845.8 -59.1 in % of sales 1.9 5.5 Net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent1 66.6 1,435.2 -95.4 Basic earnings per share in €1 0.33 7.18 -95.4 Diluted earnings per share in €1 0.33 7.18 -95.4 Adjusted sales2 39,265.6 33,606.3 16.8 Adjusted operating result (adjusted EBIT)3 1,950.7 1,854.7 5.2 in % of adjusted sales 5.0 5.5 Free cash flow (continuing operations) 90.6 1,070.3 -91.5 Free cash flow (continuing and discontinued operations) 90.6 1,372.4 -93.4 Net indebtedness 4,499.4 3,765.5 19.5 Gearing ratio in %1 32.8 29.7 Total equity1 13,735.0 12,668.5 8.4 Equity ratio in %1 36.2 35.5 Number of employees as at December 314 199,038 190,875 4.3 Dividend per share in € 1.505 2.20 Share price at year end6 in € 55.98 93.11 -39.9 Share price at year high6 in € 99.80 118.53 Share price at year low6 in € 44.31 87.53

1 In the year under review, the Continental Group changed the methodology used for the recognition of uncertain tax positions. The comparative period has been adjusted accordingly. For more information, see Note 2 (General Information and Accounting Principles) of the notes to the consolidate d financial statements. 2 Before changes in the scope of consolidation. 3 Before amortization of intangible assets from purchase price allocation (PPA), changes in the scope of consolidation, and spe cial effects. 4 Excluding trainees.

Subject to the approval of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 27, 2023. All market prices are quotations of the Continental share in the Xetra system of Deutsche Börse AG. In order to improve compa rability, figures prior to September 16, 2021, have been adjusted to account for the effect from the spin-off of Vitesco Technologies. Data source: Bloomberg.

Public