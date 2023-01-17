Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Continental AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:55:17 2023-01-17 pm EST
67.57 EUR   -0.25%
02:52pContinental earnings margin for 2022 near lower end of outlook, preliminary figures show
RE
02:21pContinental Releases Preliminary Figures for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 – Adjusted Free Cash Flow Below Target Range
EQ
07:04aSolvay Investing in Bio-based Silica in Italy, Plans North American Expansion
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Continental Releases Preliminary Figures for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 – Adjusted Free Cash Flow Below Target Range

01/17/2023 | 02:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
Continental Releases Preliminary Figures for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 – Adjusted Free Cash Flow Below Target Range

17-Jan-2023 / 20:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Based on initial preliminary and unaudited figures, the key financial figures for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 as a whole are as follows: 

  • Adjusted free cash flow for the Continental Group is expected to be around €1.6 billion in the fourth quarter and around €200 million for the year as a whole (outlook: around €600 million to €800 million). The main reason for the negative deviation is the lower-than-expected cash inflow, resulting in a correspondingly high level of receivables in the Continental Group. Another reason is the lower-than-expected earnings in the ContiTech group sector.

Despite the unsatisfactory cash flow situation as at the reporting date, the consolidated sales and adjusted margin outlook is expected to be achieved:

  • The Continental Group’s consolidated sales amounted to around €10.3 billion in the fourth quarter and around €39.4 billion for fiscal 2022 as a whole (outlook: around €38.3 billion to €40.1 billion). The adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be around 4.8% in the fourth quarter and around 5.0% for fiscal 2022 as a whole (outlook: around 4.7% to 5.7%).
  • In the Automotive group sector, sales amounted to around €4.8 billion in the fourth quarter and around €18.3 billion for fiscal 2022 as a whole (outlook: around €17.8 billion to €18.8 billion). The adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be around 2.1% in the fourth quarter and around -0.2% for fiscal 2022 as a whole (outlook: around -0.5% to 1.0%).
  • In the Tires group sector, sales amounted to around €3.7 billion in the fourth quarter and around €14.0 billion for fiscal 2022 as a whole (outlook: around €13.8 billion to €14.2 billion). The adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be around 10.3% in the fourth quarter and around 13.1% for fiscal 2022 as a whole (outlook: around 12.0% to 13.0%).
  • In the ContiTech group sector, sales amounted to around €1.7 billion in the fourth quarter and around €6.6 billion for fiscal 2022 as a whole (outlook: around €6.3 billion to €6.5 billion). The adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be around 2.3% in the fourth quarter and around 4.7% for fiscal 2022 as a whole (outlook: around 6% to 7%). The lower-than-expected earnings are mainly due to increased production costs, an unfavorable product mix and pandemic-related business restrictions in China.

The preliminary financial figures for fiscal 2022 will be published on March 8, 2023. The annual report for fiscal 2022 will be published on March 22, 2023.

“Adjusted EBIT” and “adjusted free cash flow” are defined in the glossary of financial terms on page 24 of the 2021 annual report, which is available at www.continental-ir.com.




Contact:
Person making the notification: Anna Fischer, Head of IR

17-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Continental AG
Vahrenwalder Straße 9
30165 Hannover
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)511 938-12203
Fax: +49 (0)511 938-1080
E-mail: ir@conti.de
Internet: www.Continental.com
ISIN: DE0005439004
WKN: 543900
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1537335

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1537335  17-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1537335&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about CONTINENTAL AG
02:52pContinental earnings margin for 2022 near lower end of outlook, preliminary figures sho..
RE
02:21pContinental Releases Preliminary Figures for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 – Adj..
EQ
07:04aSolvay Investing in Bio-based Silica in Italy, Plans North American Expansion
DJ
02:12aCONTINENTAL AG : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/15Former Volkswagen boss Carl Hahn dead
DP
01/13CONTINENTAL AG : UBS remains Neutral
MD
01/05Continental announces partnership with US company Ambarella
DP
01/04Continental, Ambarella Team Up To Develop Assisted, Autonomous Driving Technology
MT
01/04Continental and Ambarella Partner On Assisted and Automated Driving Systems With Full S..
BU
01/04Continental and Ambarella, Inc. Partner on Assisted and Automated Driving Systems with ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTINENTAL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 39 079 M 42 211 M 42 211 M
Net income 2022 594 M 642 M 642 M
Net Debt 2022 3 722 M 4 020 M 4 020 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,5x
Yield 2022 2,28%
Capitalization 13 648 M 14 742 M 14 742 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 197 442
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 67,74 €
Average target price 76,11 €
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nikolai Setzer Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Scholz Head-Finance & Treasury, Member-Supervisory Board
Katja Dürrfeld Head-Group Finance, Controlling & IT
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG21.01%14 663
DENSO CORPORATION-0.34%37 944
APTIV PLC9.04%27 515
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.12.57%18 277
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD7.48%16 055
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.4.96%13 991