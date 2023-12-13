Fort Mill, South Carolina, December 13, 2023.Continental Tires the Americas, LLC announces that Shane Messner has joined the brand as Head of Bicycle the Americas. He joins the Americas team during a period of increased investment in the North American market, with Continental recently announcing a ramping up of its presence in the US and Canada with QBP as a new distribution partner.

Messner brings almost 15 years of sales and marketing expertise in the tire industry across multiple business areas to Continental, having held multiple positions in the North American divisions of global tire brands.

On joining Continental Tires, Shane Messner, Head of Bicycle the Americas, commented: "I am honored and excited to join Continental and lead a team supporting one of the most iconic brands in the bicycle industry. Continuing to listen to our customers and partners across our distribution and retail network is essential for Continental's success in the years to come.

"Continental has invested heavily in maintaining their leadership in road while also successfully launching a new gravity line in 2022. The company's continual product development provides a strong portfolio that should continue to attract riders and retail support in the years to come. It's an exciting time to partner with Continental Bicycle as we are launching our first comprehensive MAP policy in December and joining forces with QBP to enhance our service to retailers. Whether you are a road, gravel, or MTB focused shop, we look forward to serving you and helping to grow the industry".

Expressing his confidence in Messner's appointment, Spiridon Spiridonou, Head of Continental Bicycle said: "With Shane's proven track record in the region, we look forward to bringing his unique skills and perspectives to the team and are confident that he will be a valuable addition to develop the team and steer our ambitious growth plans".