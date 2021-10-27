Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Continental AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Continental Successful at CLEPA Innovation Award

10/27/2021 | 09:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Release
October 27, 2021
Continental Successful at CLEPA Innovation Award
  • Safety for motorcyclists: Camera warning system with AI-based algorithms saves lives of vulnerable road users
  • Ac2ated Sound x AMBEO Mobility: Continental and Sennheiser reach 3rd place in the cooperation category
Available documents
select/deselect all
continental_pp_clepa-award-winners-safety.jpg
JPG 516.74 KB
continental_pp_clepa-award-winners-safety.jpg (small version)
JPG 36.27 KB
Add to cart Download now
Manja Greimeier and Christian Weber accepted the CLEPA Award for 1st place in the "Safety" category on behalf of Continental.

Brussels, Belgium, October 27, 2021. Continental won the CLEPA Innovation Award from CLEPA, the European Association of Automotive Suppliers, for the second time in a row. In the "Safety" category, Continental's solution for protecting vulnerable road users placed 1st: The company's warning system, developed in cooperation with Ride Vision, protects the lives of motorcyclists by combining two cameras and artificial intelligence (AI).

"We are particularly pleased to win a second time among all the outstanding products nominated for the CLEPA Innovation Award. The award is a fantastic recognition of our extensive expertise in vehicle electronics and pays particular tribute to the work and commitment of our global development teams," says Nikolai Setzer, Chairman of the Executive Board of Continental AG and Chairman of the Automotive Board.

Continental warning system saves the lives of motorcyclists
Available documents
select/deselect all
continental_pp_aras_clepa_award.jpg
JPG 1.36 MB
continental_pp_aras_clepa_award.jpg (small version)
JPG 106.78 KB
Add to cart Download now
Continental protects motorcyclists with camera data and AI algorithms.

With its warning system developed in cooperation with Ride Vision, Continental helps prevent accidents and save the lives of motorcyclists. Compared with a car, there is a 28 times higher risk of accidents on a motorcycle, which is why advanced rider assistance systems for preventing accidents on motorcycles make an important contribution to road safety and can thus save lives. In the past, it was virtually impossible to correctly recognize and safely interpret complex traffic situations with the highly dynamic handling of motorcycles. Now, the Continental solution offers an answer: The innovative system is based on two cameras, facing front and rear respectively, designed to meet the kinematic dynamics of motorcycles, particularly in inclined positions. The camera data is analyzed and interpreted using artificial intelligence. The AI-based algorithms distinguish between critical and potentially dangerous traffic situations and non-critical ones. If there is a risk of a head-on collision or a lateral traffic accident, or another vehicle is in the motorcyclist's blind spot, the rider is warned. The system outputs the warnings either visually in the mirror or via an audio signal in the helmet headset, so that the rider can start braking or taking evasive action in good time. With this, Continental addresses the three main causes of motorcycle accidents - rear-end collisions, lateral traffic accidents, blind-spot accidents - and significantly improves safety for motorcyclists as vulnerable road users.

Continental and Sennheiser are revolutionizing audio technology in the car
Available documents
select/deselect all
continental_pp_ac2ated_sound.jpg
JPG 5.13 MB
continental_pp_ac2ated_sound.jpg (small version)
JPG 100.31 KB
Add to cart Download now
Speakerless 3D audio system from Continental and Sennheiser creates a first-class audio experience by vibrating surfaces.

In the "Cooperation" category, the technology company's partnership with Sennheiser placed 3rd. With Ac2ated Sound x AMBEO Mobility, the two companies offer a first-class 3D audio experience with a scalable and adaptive sound system that completely dispenses with conventional speakers. Ac2ated Sound induces vibrations in existing surfaces in the vehicle, eliminating the need for conventional speakers. Together with Sennheiser's integrated 3D audio algorithm, the sound concept delivers reproduction of music and speech which immerses the vehicle occupants in a lifelike sound world. Compared with conventional audio systems, Ac2ated Sound saves up to 90 percent of the weight and space required. As a result, the system not only delivers the highest audio quality, but is particularly suitable for electric vehicles, where weight and space are at a premium.

About the CLEPA Awards

Each year, the CLEPA Awards are presented by the European Association of Automotive Suppliers and Deloitte to recognize companies that develop innovative solutions for markets and society. In the four categories Environment, Safety, Connectivity & Automation, and Cooperations, the awards particularly recognize automotive suppliers which contribute to making mobility smarter, safer and more sustainable. The winners were selected by an international jury of experts. The award ceremony took place on October 26, 2021.

Available documents
select/deselect all
211027-pr-continental_clepa-awards-2021_en.docx
DOCX 410.12 KB
211027-pr-continental_clepa-awards-2021_en.pdf
PDF 221.08 KB
continental_pp_ac2ated_sound.jpg
JPG 5.13 MB
continental_pp_aras_clepa_award.jpg
JPG 1.36 MB
continental_pp_clepa-award-winners-safety.jpg
JPG 516.74 KB
Add to cart Download now

Disclaimer

Continental AG published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 13:37:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CONTINENTAL AG
09:38aContinental Successful at CLEPA Innovation Award
PU
10/26CONTINENTAL AG : Morgan Stanley sticks Neutral
MD
10/26CONTINENTAL : EcoContact 6 and WinterContact TS 860 S Approved as Original Equipment Tires..
PU
10/25LINDE : Appoints New CEO, Chairman
MT
10/25SANJIV LAMBA : Linde Names Sanjiv Lamba as New Chief Executive
DJ
10/25LINDE : Appoints Sanjiv Lamba Chief Executive; Steve Angel to Become Chairman
MT
10/25PRESS RELEASE : Linde plc: Linde Board Elects Two New Directors and Adds Sustainability Co..
DJ
10/25PRESS RELEASE : Linde plc: Linde Announces CEO and Chairman Succession
DJ
10/25Linde plc Announces CEO and Chairman Succession
DJ
10/25Linde Names Sanjiv Lamba as Chief Executive, Steve Angel Becomes Chairman -- Update
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTINENTAL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 33 034 M 38 386 M 38 386 M
Net income 2021 1 057 M 1 229 M 1 229 M
Net Debt 2021 3 256 M 3 783 M 3 783 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 19 833 M 22 994 M 23 045 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 233 365
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 99,16 €
Average target price 111,62 €
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nikolai Setzer Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance & Law
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gunter Dunkel Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Siegfried Wolf Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG-8.04%22 994
DENSO CORPORATION31.72%54 483
APTIV PLC30.70%45 764
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.10.72%24 028
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-1.93%21 795
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD5.87%21 264