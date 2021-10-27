Continental Successful at CLEPA Innovation Award

Brussels, Belgium, October 27, 2021. Continental won the CLEPA Innovation Award from CLEPA, the European Association of Automotive Suppliers, for the second time in a row. In the "Safety" category, Continental's solution for protecting vulnerable road users placed 1st: The company's warning system, developed in cooperation with Ride Vision, protects the lives of motorcyclists by combining two cameras and artificial intelligence (AI).

"We are particularly pleased to win a second time among all the outstanding products nominated for the CLEPA Innovation Award. The award is a fantastic recognition of our extensive expertise in vehicle electronics and pays particular tribute to the work and commitment of our global development teams," says Nikolai Setzer, Chairman of the Executive Board of Continental AG and Chairman of the Automotive Board.