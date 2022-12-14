Continental : Supervisory Board Creates New Executive Board Function for Integrity and Law

Olaf Schick will be responsible for the central areas Group Law and Intellectual Property, Group Compliance, Group Internal Audit, Group Quality Management and the new area Group Risks and Controls.

Schick will be responsible for the central areas Group Law and Intellectual Property, Group Compliance, Group Internal Audit, Group Quality Management and the new area Group Risks and Controls. Until he starts his new role, these areas will remain the responsibility of the respective board members.

"We are consolidating the responsibility for law, compliance and risk management under one Executive Board function. In doing so, we are focusing even more intensively on these areas and underscoring their importance against the backdrop of increasing global requirements," said Prof. Wolfgang Reitzle, chairman of the Supervisory Board, after the Supervisory Board meeting on Wednesday in Hanover, Germany, adding: "In Olaf Schick, we have gained an internationally experienced leader. He is an excellent fit because of his expertise in setting up a modern, global compliance and risk management system and conducting internal investigations, coupled with his extensive operational and governance experience."

At the same time, Reitzle said: "Nikolai Setzer laid the crucial foundation for Group Compliance as well as Group Law and Intellectual Property, strengthening integrity and compliance and paving the way for today's decision."

"I am delighted to welcome Olaf Schick to our Executive Board team. With his experience and expertise, he will be instrumental in further strengthening integrity and law at Continental. Together we will set the highest standards in these areas," said Nikolai Setzer, chairman of Continental's Executive Board.

Olaf Schick is currently chief financial officer of Mercedes-Benz Group China, a position he has held since July 2020. From 2017 to 2020 he was chief compliance officer at Daimler AG. Before that he held various positions within the company in the areas of law, mergers and acquisitions, and finance, and as a lawyer. He was born in 1972 in Tübingen, Germany, is married and has two children.

The Executive Board of Continental AG will comprise the following six members from July 1, 2023: