  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Continental AG
  News
  7. Summary
    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/13 04:00:16 am
94.395 EUR   +0.16%
03:51aCONTINENTAL : UltraContact – durability in rubber
PU
03:51aCONTINENTAL : New UltraContact with Innovative Technology
PU
03:51aCONTINENTAL : The new Continental UltraContact summer tire
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Continental : The new Continental UltraContact summer tire

01/13/2022 | 03:51am EST
Press Release
January 13, 2022
The new Continental UltraContact summer tire
  • New design with long service performance and robust construction
  • Tire concept picks up on new trends in mobility
  • UltraContact suitable for electric cars and conventional drive cars
Hanover, January 2022. With the new UltraContact, a summer tire for fleets and end customers, Continental is taking to the trends of the changing mobile society. What they have in common is the call for more sustainability, including in tires. Younger drivers, just like older drivers, want personal mobility. But now they're concerned more with mobility than actually owning their cars. This means that car sharing and rental cars are in greater demand. Electric vehicles will also increase significantly in fleets and end users. In fleets the vehicles will be on the move much more than in individual use. Tires that meet these trends must have a long service life and be robust - and meet the demand for the greatest possible safety.

With the new UltraContact, Continental is now offering a summer tire with a very long service life and the familiar safety standards. For this, the tire developers have redesigned the compound and tread to combine maximum service life with safe handling characteristics, low rolling resistance and low noise emission.

The new UltraContact will be available from spring 2022. There are already 100 items in the product range this year, with more to come next year. The new tire is produced for rims between 14 and 20 inches, in widths between 155 and 245 millimeters, with cross sections between 80 and 40 percent. Depending on the dimension, approvals go up to 300 km/h. The tire is primarily intended for markets where seasonal tires are not the norm.

Disclaimer

Continental AG published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 08:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CONTINENTAL AG
Financials
Sales 2021 33 141 M 37 916 M 37 916 M
Net income 2021 1 083 M 1 239 M 1 239 M
Net Debt 2021 3 345 M 3 827 M 3 827 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 18 849 M 21 531 M 21 565 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 192 495
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 94,24 €
Average target price 109,50 €
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nikolai Setzer Chairman-Executive Board
Katja Dürrfeld Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gilles Mabire Chief Technology Officer
Gunter Dunkel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG1.21%21 531
DENSO CORPORATION4.07%66 250
APTIV PLC-3.18%43 225
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.5.02%26 009
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.1.57%22 533
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD2.95%20 081