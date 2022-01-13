Continental : The new Continental UltraContact summer tire

With the new UltraContact, Continental is now offering a summer tire with a very long service life and the familiar safety standards. For this, the tire developers have redesigned the compound and tread to combine maximum service life with safe handling characteristics, low rolling resistance and low noise emission.

The new UltraContact will be available from spring 2022. There are already 100 items in the product range this year, with more to come next year. The new tire is produced for rims between 14 and 20 inches, in widths between 155 and 245 millimeters, with cross sections between 80 and 40 percent. Depending on the dimension, approvals go up to 300 km/h. The tire is primarily intended for markets where seasonal tires are not the norm.