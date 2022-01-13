Continental : UltraContact – durability in rubber

Hanover, January 2022. With the new UltraContact, a summer tire for fleets and end customers, Continental is taking to the trends of the changing mobile society. What they have in common is the call for more sustainability, including in tires. This approach is not only resource-saving, but also very cost-effective - because a tire that combines long service life and robust design also saves on purchase costs.

The experts at Continental know that younger drivers today, particularly those 18-25, want personal mobility just as much as older people. However, the younger generation's focus is more on personal mobility than on car ownership as such. This means there's more demand for car sharing and rental cars. The vehicles will spend much more time on the road - in urban areas and long distance traffic. This means their tires must have a long service life and be extremely robust. According to surveys, the demand for the greatest possible safety is still the most important criterion in questions about tire characteristics.