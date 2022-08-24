Continental : Uses Responsibly Sourced Natural Rubber from Indonesia in Series Production

Hanover, Germany, August 24, 2022. Since July 2022, all newly produced tires in Continental's "Gravity" mountain bike product range feature responsibly sourced natural rubber from a project in West Kalimantan, Indonesia. Together with its partners, Continental is demonstrating through this project how education and digitalization can play a key role in establishing sustainable natural rubber supply chains. "I'm delighted that we are now using responsibly sourced natural rubber from our project in Indonesia in series production for our 'Gravity' mountain bike tires," says Claus Petschick, Head of Sustainability Continental Tires. "Our ambition is to actively take responsibility in our supply chains. For us, digitalization and education are the keys to enhancing the transparency of our natural rubber supply chains."

For Continental, natural rubber is responsibly sourced when it is sustainably cultivated and processed through a transparent supply chain that is monitored by a due diligence mechanism. These measures help to uphold human rights, minimize environmental impact and improve the living conditions of local smallholders. The goal is to establish a fair value chain for natural rubber. Continental aims to achieve 100 percent sustainable supply chains by 2050 at the latest. When it comes to natural rubber, Continental Tires is going one step further and aims to cover its entire demand exclusively through responsible sources by as soon as 2030.