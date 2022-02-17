Continental : VF TractorMaster Hybrid tire wins DLG approval

Hanover, February, 17th 2022. The Continental VF Hybrid tire has won the Deutsche Landwirtschafts-Gesellschaft (DLG) test series, "Agricultural tires for tractors - Efficiency assessment of premium tires". The Continental TractorMaster Hybrid was compared with another hybrid tire from a reputable manufacturer and an AS tire which was classified as an IF model (Improved Flexion) with a fishbone tread pattern. The DLG stated that hybrid tires have "great potential in terms of fuel and time savings by doing the same work faster."
Commenting on the test result Benjamin Hübner, Product Line Manager Agricultural Tires at Continental Commercial Specialty Tires said: "This result highlights how the new generation of Continental tires, manufactured at a purpose-built facility in Lousado, Portugal since 2017, are more efficient for a wide range of agricultural work and represent a valuable investment for operators looking for agricultural advantage."
Potential fuel savings in the field thanks to VF technology
The Continental very high flexion (VF) Hybrid pattern tire is superior to a standard pattern improved flexion (IF) tire
The test DLG assessed the efficiency of premium branded tires and demonstrated that the Continental tire, "transmitted significantly higher traction to the ground, than a premium brand IF tire with a traditional tread pattern."
A standout benefit was the improvement in fuel consumption. The VF technology of the hybrid tire demonstrated the capacity to carry 40% more load at the same pressure as a standard radial tire, but with the added benefit of improved fuel efficiency. A 1.8% fuel saving against the IF tire, and a 0.4% saving over a competitor hybrid tire, demonstrated that the Continental VF TractorMaster Hybrid was the most fuel-efficient for the work carried out in the test on the field.
Block tread pattern better suited to road work
The block tread pattern also performed better at uphill work. The test report stated: "The lugs that help transmit the drive power to the ground are stiffer on the hybrid tire. This means this tire develops less mould slip. This in turn improves grip by one third."
Benjamin Hübner: "We are pleased that the test confirmed the premium quality of our tires."
In the field test, the hybrid tire delivered the maximum tractive performance, and the fuel consumption was the lowest of all the tires tested. "We are pleased that the test confirmed the premium quality of our tires. As part of our 'Vision 2030' strategy, we aim to further expand our agricultural tire business. Our VF TractorMaster Hybrid is a good example of how engineering can help agriculture to reduce fuel consumption and the impact of heavy machines on the land," concludes Benjamin Hübner.
