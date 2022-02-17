Continental : VF TractorMaster Hybrid tire wins DLG approval

Hanover, February, 17th 2022. The Continental VF Hybrid tire has won the Deutsche Landwirtschafts-Gesellschaft (DLG) test series, "Agricultural tires for tractors - Efficiency assessment of premium tires". The Continental TractorMaster Hybrid was compared with another hybrid tire from a reputable manufacturer and an AS tire which was classified as an IF model (Improved Flexion) with a fishbone tread pattern. The DLG stated that hybrid tires have "great potential in terms of fuel and time savings by doing the same work faster."

Commenting on the test result Benjamin Hübner, Product Line Manager Agricultural Tires at Continental Commercial Specialty Tires said: "This result highlights how the new generation of Continental tires, manufactured at a purpose-built facility in Lousado, Portugal since 2017, are more efficient for a wide range of agricultural work and represent a valuable investment for operators looking for agricultural advantage."