Continental: acquisition in mold manufacturing
The German automotive supplier, which has 20 tire plants in 16 countries, says that EMT's 107 employees will join its teams.
Conti points out that, after acquiring Germany's A-Z Formen in 2015 and the Czech company VFC in 1993, it is now in a position to independently produce the molds required for its tire production activities.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction