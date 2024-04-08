Continental: acquisition in mold manufacturing

Continental announced on Monday that it has completed the acquisition of EMT, a Slovakia-based manufacturer of steel tire molds, with a view to strengthening its molding activities.



The German automotive supplier, which has 20 tire plants in 16 countries, says that EMT's 107 employees will join its teams.



Conti points out that, after acquiring Germany's A-Z Formen in 2015 and the Czech company VFC in 1993, it is now in a position to independently produce the molds required for its tire production activities.



