Continental: agreement with Telechips for SoC chips

Continental announces an agreement with Korean semiconductor company Telechips to supply the company with chips from the Dolphin System on Chip (SoC) family.



The SoC is tailored to the pre-integrated function set of Continental's Smart Cockpit high-performance computers (HPCs), and offers ideal system performance for clustering, infotainment and visualization of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).



"With the new hardware, the right balance between performance, cost and reduced development time is achieved", assures Continental, which points out that its Smart Cockpit HPC is designed for typical cockpit configurations with driver and central displays, as well as assistance systems with up to five cameras.



"By collaborating with Telechips, we are enormously reducing development effort and costs for automakers. As a result, we will be able to serve our customers from order intake to series production within 18 months", explains Jean-François Tarabbia, head of architecture and networks. business sector at Continental.



