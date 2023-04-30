Advanced search
    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:04 2023-04-28 am EDT
63.42 EUR   -0.19%
Continental aims to further increase proportion of women in top management
DP
04/28Key witness in Conti diesel case - 'Accused has testified'
DP
04/28Continental's Executive Board Strengthened : Contract Extension for CEO and Appointment of New Executive Board Member for Automotive
AQ
Continental aims to further increase proportion of women in top management

04/30/2023 | 08:21am EDT
HANNOVER (dpa-AFX) - Continental is increasing its medium-term target for the proportion of female managers in the corporation. By 2030, 30 percent of positions at the top two management levels worldwide are to be held by women. The previous internal target of 25 percent by the middle of this decade will thus be raised again slightly, according to the DAX-listed company in Hanover.

According to Conti, just under one-fifth (20 percent) of the top positions at the automotive supplier and tire manufacturer are currently held by female managers. Among them is Chief Human Resources Officer Ariane Reinhart. "Gender diversity is an important aspect of diversity," she says, explaining the new target. "And last but not least, it's about true equality of opportunity." In principle, however, the best possible suitability and professional qualifications always carry the greatest weight, she says.

For leadership talent, she said, a flexible work environment and childcare support are important. There are also many options at this level - such as part-time, job sharing and mobile working. Conti is also generally looking for more skilled workers, especially in technical professions and for growing divisions such as software, sensor technology and electronics./jap/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTINENTAL AG -0.19% 63.42 Delayed Quote.13.29%
DAX 0.77% 15922.38 Delayed Quote.14.36%
Financials
Sales 2023 42 387 M 46 780 M 46 780 M
Net income 2023 1 328 M 1 466 M 1 466 M
Net Debt 2023 3 941 M 4 349 M 4 349 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,51x
Yield 2023 3,36%
Capitalization 12 684 M 13 999 M 13 999 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 199 038
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 63,42 €
Average target price 82,25 €
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nikolai Setzer Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Scholz Head-Finance & Treasury, Member-Supervisory Board
Katja Dürrfeld Head-Group Finance, Controlling & IT
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG13.29%13 999
DENSO CORPORATION24.71%44 840
APTIV PLC10.45%27 870
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.13%14 904
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD10.72%14 810
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.10.31%14 020
