Continental aims to further increase proportion of women in top management

HANNOVER (dpa-AFX) - Continental is increasing its medium-term target for the proportion of female managers in the corporation. By 2030, 30 percent of positions at the top two management levels worldwide are to be held by women. The previous internal target of 25 percent by the middle of this decade will thus be raised again slightly, according to the DAX-listed company in Hanover.

According to Conti, just under one-fifth (20 percent) of the top positions at the automotive supplier and tire manufacturer are currently held by female managers. Among them is Chief Human Resources Officer Ariane Reinhart. "Gender diversity is an important aspect of diversity," she says, explaining the new target. "And last but not least, it's about true equality of opportunity." In principle, however, the best possible suitability and professional qualifications always carry the greatest weight, she says.

For leadership talent, she said, a flexible work environment and childcare support are important. There are also many options at this level - such as part-time, job sharing and mobile working. Conti is also generally looking for more skilled workers, especially in technical professions and for growing divisions such as software, sensor technology and electronics.