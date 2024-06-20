Continental : celebrates Grand Opening of Fourth Expansion at Tire Plant in Hefei, China
June 20, 2024 at 09:59 am EDT
Share
Press Release
June 20, 2024
Continental celebrates Grand Opening of Fourth Expansion at Tire Plant in Hefei, China
Production capacity to increase to 18 million tires per year; 400 additional jobs
Total investments into Hefei plant stand now at close to 1 billion Euro
"Our latest expansion further solidifies our 'in the market for the market' approach. It enables us to meet the demands of our customers in the Asia-Pacific region even better", said Dalibor Kalina, Head of Continental's Business Area Replacement Tires APAC
Available documents
select/deselect all
continental_pp_daliborkalina.jpg
JPG 2.89 MB
continental_pp_daliborkalina.jpg (small version)
JPG 43.98 KB
Add to cart Download now Download now
Share:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Reddit
Xing
Tumblr
Email
"Our latest expansion further solidifies our 'in the market for the market' approach", said Dalibor Kalina, Continental's Head of the Business Area Replacement Tires APAC
Hefei, China, June 20, 2024.Continental has celebrated the grand opening of the fourth expansion phase of its tire plant in Hefei, China. With the extension of its solely tire plant in the country Continental Tires will boost its annual production capacity to 18 million passenger and light truck tires annually by 2027. Total investments into the Hefei production site stand now at close to 1 billion Euro. This expansion will create 400 additional jobs in the upcoming years. It increases amongst others the overall production capacity of technologically more complex Ultra High-Performance (UHP) tires for the markets in the region Asia-Pacific (APAC). UHP tires are tires from 18 inches and above that are primarily designed for high driving dynamics.
"Our latest expansion further solidifies our 'in the market for the market' approach. It enables us to meet the demands of our customers in the Asia-Pacific region even better. Expanding our plant in Hefei for the fourth time is a testament of our business success in these markets," said Dalibor Kalina, Head of Continental's replacement tire business in the Asia-Pacific region.
Tire plant combines advanced automation technology with highest sustainability standards
Continental's Hefei plant is equipped with advanced automation technology, for example used in the curing process to give tires its final shape. This ensures a modern, digital, ergonomic, and sustainable working place. Moreover, the Hefei site meets high standards in the use of renewable energies. The installed solar panels on the roof top of the production site have a capacity of 27 million kilowatt hours of electricity per year, contributing 18 percent of the total electricity currently needed for tire production. The plant has recently been awarded the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS sustainability certification. Combining a high degree of automation with sustainability brings Continental closer to fulfill its ambitions to achieve 100 percent climate neutrality along the entire value chain by 2050 at the latest, while at the same time offering safe and ergonomic workplaces of the future.
Available documents
select/deselect all
continental_pp_hefeiplant.jpg
JPG 3.90 MB
continental_pp_hefeiplant.jpg (small version)
JPG 70.90 KB
Add to cart Download now Download now
Share:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Reddit
Xing
Tumblr
Email
Continental's tire plant in Hefei just recently received the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS.
Available documents
select/deselect all
continental_pp_hefeiplant2.jpg
JPG 4.44 MB
continental_pp_hefeiplant2.jpg (small version)
JPG 101.06 KB
Add to cart Download now Download now
Share:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Reddit
Xing
Tumblr
Email
The high level of automation in the expansion of the Hefei plant ensures a modern, digital, ergonomic, and sustainable working space.
Available documents
select/deselect all
continental_pp_hefeiplant3.jpg
JPG 4.85 MB
continental_pp_hefeiplant3.jpg (small version)
JPG 113.89 KB
Add to cart Download now Download now
Share:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Reddit
Xing
Tumblr
Email
Large parts of the warehousing system are equipped with advanced automation technology.
Available documents
select/deselect all
continental_pp_hefeiplant4.jpg
JPG 2.48 MB
continental_pp_hefeiplant4.jpg (small version)
JPG 56.85 KB
Add to cart Download now Download now
Share:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Reddit
Xing
Tumblr
Email
Autonomous driven forklifts help the warehousing system to work efficiently to serve customers best.
Fourth expansion to further boost Continental's presence in APAC region
Available documents
select/deselect all
continental_pp__xiaoji_wang.png
PNG 1.49 MB
continental_pp__xiaoji_wang.png (small version)
PNG 365.45 KB
Add to cart Download now Download now
Share:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Reddit
Xing
Tumblr
Email
"Our Hefei plant is a cornerstone of Continental Tires' rapid growth in China and the Asia-Pacific region", said Jeff Wang, Plant Manager Hefei.
The tire plant in Hefei has been manufacturing tires for the APAC region since its opening in 2011. With the latest plant expansion Continental Tires further strengthens its presence in the Asia-Pacific and especially on the Chinese market. "Our Hefei plant is a cornerstone of Continental Tires' rapid growth in China and the Asia-Pacific region. As with any project of this scale and magnitude, the Hefei plant phase 4 expansion required an extensive amount of collaboration of different parties inside and outside the company, in addition to trust from our local partners," said Jeff Wang, Plant Manager of Continental tire plant in Hefei.
Continental consistently invests in the digitalization and automation of its global manufacturing operations at its 20 tire plants in 16 countries worldwide. The focus lies on research and development of innovative technologies, alternative materials, environmentally friendly production as well continuous improvements of the overall efficiency of logistics processes.
Share:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Reddit
Xing
Tumblr
Email
Available documents
select/deselect all
20240620_pr_continental_hefei_phase_iv_en.docx
DOCX 311.71 KB
20240620_pr_continental_hefei_phase_iv_en.pdf
PDF 1.15 MB
continental_pp__xiaoji_wang.png
PNG 1.49 MB
continental_pp_daliborkalina.jpg
JPG 2.89 MB
continental_pp_hefeiplant.jpg
JPG 3.90 MB
continental_pp_hefeiplant2.jpg
JPG 4.44 MB
continental_pp_hefeiplant3.jpg
JPG 4.85 MB
continental_pp_hefeiplant4.jpg
JPG 2.48 MB
Add to cart Download now Download now
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Continental AG published this content on
20 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
20 June 2024 13:58:17 UTC.
Continental AG specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of tires and automotive equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- automotive systems (49%): basic brakes (No. 1 worldwide), electronic braking circuits (No. 2 worldwide), chassis components, control systems, etc.;
- tires (33.4%): automobile, motorcycle, light, industrial and farm trucks tires, etc.;
- technical elastomers (17.6%): products made of rubber (belts, tubing, and hoses), plastic materials for the automotive, railroad, mining, and similar industries.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (19.1%), Europe (29.4%), North America (26.6%), Asia (20.7%) and others (4.2%).