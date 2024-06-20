Continental celebrates Grand Opening of Fourth Expansion at Tire Plant in Hefei, China

Hefei, China, June 20, 2024.Continental has celebrated the grand opening of the fourth expansion phase of its tire plant in Hefei, China. With the extension of its solely tire plant in the country Continental Tires will boost its annual production capacity to 18 million passenger and light truck tires annually by 2027. Total investments into the Hefei production site stand now at close to 1 billion Euro. This expansion will create 400 additional jobs in the upcoming years. It increases amongst others the overall production capacity of technologically more complex Ultra High-Performance (UHP) tires for the markets in the region Asia-Pacific (APAC). UHP tires are tires from 18 inches and above that are primarily designed for high driving dynamics.

"Our latest expansion further solidifies our 'in the market for the market' approach. It enables us to meet the demands of our customers in the Asia-Pacific region even better. Expanding our plant in Hefei for the fourth time is a testament of our business success in these markets," said Dalibor Kalina, Head of Continental's replacement tire business in the Asia-Pacific region.