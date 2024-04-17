Continental: confirms guidance for fiscal year 2024

April 17, 2024 at 04:05 am EDT Share

Group consolidated sales of around €9.8 billion (consensus €10.0 billion). Adjusted EBIT margin should be around 2.0% (consensus 3.7%).



In the automotive sector, sales amounted to around 4.8 billion euros (consensus 4.9 billion euros). The adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be around -4.3% (consensus -1.8%).



In the Tires sector, sales amounted to around €3.3 billion (consensus €3.4 billion). The adjusted EBIT margin should be around 11.7% (consensus 12.4%).



The Group's adjusted free cash flow should be around -1.1 billion euros (consensus -891 million euros).



' Despite the first-quarter results, we see sufficient potential for improvement in all Group sectors, and hence for the Group as a whole. We confirm our forecasts for fiscal year 2024 as published on March 7, 2024', says management.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.