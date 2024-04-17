Continental: confirms guidance for fiscal year 2024
In the automotive sector, sales amounted to around 4.8 billion euros (consensus 4.9 billion euros). The adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be around -4.3% (consensus -1.8%).
In the Tires sector, sales amounted to around €3.3 billion (consensus €3.4 billion). The adjusted EBIT margin should be around 11.7% (consensus 12.4%).
The Group's adjusted free cash flow should be around -1.1 billion euros (consensus -891 million euros).
' Despite the first-quarter results, we see sufficient potential for improvement in all Group sectors, and hence for the Group as a whole. We confirm our forecasts for fiscal year 2024 as published on March 7, 2024', says management.
