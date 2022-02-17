Log in
    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
Continental considering four-way split -Manager Magazin

02/17/2022 | 03:42am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of German tyre company Continental is pictured before the annual news conference in Hanover

BERLIN (Reuters) - Continental is considering splitting into four separate businesses to boost its market capitalisation but must convince majority shareholder Schaeffler of the plan, Manager Magazin reported, sending Continental shares up 3.5%.

The four business areas - tires, autonomous driving, automotive, and ContiTech - would either be sold or put on the market, the magazine reported on Thursday, citing a company presentation.

The move could boost Continental's value from its current level of around 17.5 billion euros ($19.92 billion) to 40 to 45 billion euros, an anonymous source told Manager Magazin.

Continental declined to comment on the article and said it did not currently have plans to alter the company's structure.

Schaeffler did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Manager Magazin's article did not elaborate on why the majority shareholder would object to the move.

Continental has taken a series of steps to restructure and boost profitability and shareholder value in recent years, including spinning off its powertrain division Vitesco last September.

Handelsblatt reported this month that the supplier's automated driving business was to become its own legal entity from Jan. 1, 2023 and that it was considering a partial IPO.

($1 = 0.8787 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTINENTAL AG 3.65% 90.68 Delayed Quote.-6.18%
SCHAEFFLER AG 0.67% 6.735 Delayed Quote.-8.16%
Financials
Sales 2021 33 312 M 37 872 M 37 872 M
Net income 2021 1 149 M 1 306 M 1 306 M
Net Debt 2021 3 626 M 4 122 M 4 122 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 17 473 M 19 864 M 19 864 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 192 495
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 87,36 €
Average target price 106,56 €
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nikolai Setzer Chairman-Executive Board
Katja Dürrfeld Head-Systems & Standards-Finance Department
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gilles Mabire Chief Technology Officer
Gunter Dunkel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG-6.18%19 864
DENSO CORPORATION-9.47%57 044
APTIV PLC-11.33%39 565
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.13%23 746
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-7.21%20 187
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-0.89%18 061