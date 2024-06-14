Continental: employment cooperation with Rheinmetall

Continental announces that it has signed a letter of intent with Rheinmetall - a German industrial conglomerate specializing in armaments and automotive equipment - with the aim of offering employment opportunities to Continental employees affected by the company's transformation.



This cooperation is aimed at meeting Rheinmetall's growing need for personnel, which is forecasting a 40% increase in sales this year.



Up to 100 employees from Continental's Gifhorn site will be transferred to Rheinmetall in Unterlüß, and further career information events will be organized at various German sites.



Continental points out that its employees will have the opportunity to train at the Continental Institute for Technology and Transformation (CITT) to be better prepared for these new opportunities.



