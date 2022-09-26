Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Continental AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:52 2022-09-26 am EDT
48.91 EUR   +0.82%
09:26aContinental finds hose testing lapses, halts relevant sales
RE
09:25aContinental finds hose testing lapses, halts relevant sales
RE
09/23Continental revamped compliance team after air-conditioning parts problem
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Continental finds hose testing lapses, halts relevant sales

09/26/2022 | 09:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Continental

BERLIN (Reuters) - German tyre and automotive parts maker Continental on Monday reported shortcomings in the testing of industrial hoses at its ContiTech site in Korbach in the state of Hesse.

There were no indications of any irregularities in hoses in use by customers at present, Continental said, but added it had suspended sales and deliveries of the affected hoses until full compliance with the testing processes is ensured.

All relevant customers and the responsible authorities had been informed, Continental said.

"We have not met the requirements in our ContiTech division in the production of hoses and lines," CEO Nikolai Setzer said on Monday.

Continental has been reviewing its quality standards for all hose types in the ContiTech division since February 2022, when irregularities in air conditioning lines for cars were identified internally.

The DAX-listed company has pledged to hire an independent auditor to examine the issue.

"Our customers' trust in us and our products is the indispensable basis of our business," Setzer said, adding that the goal now was to win back trust.

Last year, hose production in Korbach, where the shortcomings were discovered, contributed a mid-double-digit million euro amount to group sales.

On Friday, Continental said it had revamped its compliance team, including making personnel and technical changes, after discovering some parts for car air conditioning systems had fallen below expected quality standards.

Previously, Spiegel magazine had reported that the company had allegedly supplied dirty parts for air conditioning systems to its customers over 15 years and that quality control tests had been manipulated to conceal the issue.

A spokesperson for the company did not directly respond to the alleged manipulation of tests but said the issue had posed no risk to vehicle occupants.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Matthias Inverardi and Jan C Schwartz; writing by Rachel More; editing by Miranda Murray and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTINENTAL AG 0.25% 48.66 Delayed Quote.-47.90%
DAX 0.39% 12337.77 Delayed Quote.-22.67%
All news about CONTINENTAL AG
09:26aContinental finds hose testing lapses, halts relevant sales
RE
09:25aContinental finds hose testing lapses, halts relevant sales
RE
09/23Continental revamped compliance team after air-conditioning parts problem
RE
09/22CONTINENTAL AG : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
09/22Germany's Continental Leading Tire Supplier in China in First Half of 2022, Market Stud..
MT
09/22CONTINENTAL AG : Gets a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
09/21CONTINENTAL AG : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
09/20CONTINENTAL AG : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
MD
09/19CONTINENTAL : Showcases Three Tire Solutions for Sustainable Transport over Short and Long..
PU
09/19CONTINENTAL : to Showcase Sustainable Surface Solutions for Applications in Vehicle Interi..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTINENTAL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 38 422 M 37 357 M 37 357 M
Net income 2022 902 M 877 M 877 M
Net Debt 2022 3 678 M 3 576 M 3 576 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 3,62%
Capitalization 9 702 M 9 433 M 9 433 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 194 577
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 48,51 €
Average target price 84,74 €
Spread / Average Target 74,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nikolai Setzer Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Scholz Head-Finance & Treasury, Member-Supervisory Board
Katja Dürrfeld Head-Group Finance, Controlling & IT
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG-47.90%9 433
DENSO CORPORATION-23.15%39 035
APTIV PLC-49.35%22 636
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-33.51%14 496
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-18.86%13 261
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-20.32%13 167