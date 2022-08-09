Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Continental AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:35 2022-08-09 am EDT
68.03 EUR   -2.03%
Continental geared up for stronger demand after second-quarter skid

08/09/2022 | 03:14am EDT
The logo of Continental

BERLIN (Reuters) - Continental expects higher auto production in the second half of the year as supply chains and semiconductor availability improve, the company said on Tuesday after reporting a heavy second-quarter loss.

The German auto parts supplier posted a net loss of 251 million euros ($256.05 million) for the April-June quarter hurt by lockdowns in China, supply chain issues in Europe, higher interests rates and impairment costs.

"We cannot be entirely satisfied with our current business results - even if they are as expected - but we are optimistic for the second half of the year," Chief Financial Officer Katja Duerrfeld said in a statement.

Continental on Tuesday confirmed preliminary second-quarter results it had released on July 20, including an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.4% and consolidated sales of 9.4 billion euros.

It expects an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.7-5.7% on sales of 38.3-40.1 billion euros for the year, it said.

Its outlook includes additional costs of around 3.5 billion euros, it said, with freight costs for standard overseas shipping in some cases eight times higher than in previous years.

In response it said it was spreading its purchasing across multiple sources, stocking higher inventory, sharing rising costs with customers and focusing its efforts on more premium products.

($1 = 0.9803 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; editing by Rachel More and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
