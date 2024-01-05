Continental: milestone in the sale of autonomous trucks
The companies have finalized the design and architecture of the future SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) Level 4 autonomous driving system - which Continental plans to start production in 2027.
The finalized hardware design comes less than a year after the companies entered into an industry-first partnership aimed at the mass production of autonomous trucking systems.
